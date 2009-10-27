Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exclusive: Dean Windass backs Spurs to secure "unbelievable" Luka Modric return
Exclusive: Sam Allardyce tipped to bring Premier League striker to West Brom in January
Exclusive: Pundit drops West Brom takeover hint after Sam Allardyce appointment
Latest Football News
Where are they now?
Southampton sold Jay Rodriguez at the perfect time
Liverpool sold Jordon Ibe at the perfect time
Man City made a big mistake in selling Kasper Schmeichel
FFC Trivia
Aston Villa Quiz: 2019/20 Season
Wolves Quiz: 2019/20 Season
Manchester United: 2019/20 Season Quiz
View category
Transfer Focus
Sunderland can find new Jonny Williams in Josh Sims
Ross Wilson must sanction Rangers swoop for Marijan Cabraja as a Barisic alternative
Steve Parish must reward Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann with a new contract after Cahill’s latest injury
View category
Opinion
Aston Villa: Jack Grealish absolutely ran the show at West Brom
West Brom: Matty Phillips was a calamity for Sam Allardyce in 3-0 Aston Villa defeat
Leicester: James Maddison produced creative masterclass vs Spurs
View category
Twitter
Kamil Grabara may have put his foot in it with recent Twitter comment
West Ham fans rave about Jarrod Bowen’s masterclass against Wolves
Wolves fans rip into Ruben Vinagre after West Ham showing
Pundit View
Exclusive: Pundit drops Tottenham transfer claim on Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff
Exclusive: Gold and Sullivan will “without a doubt” sell West Ham, claims Rob Lee
Exclusive: Mike Ashley won’t fund big Newcastle January transfers, says Rob Lee
Hashtag United
All The Latest Content
Manchester United
Exclusive: Carlton Palmer drops big claim on Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United
Lightweight: Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw badly let Solskjaer down vs Leeds
Exclusive: Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish tipped to join either Man City or Liverpool in future
View category
Leeds
Leeds United: Jack Harrison was big disappointment in Man United loss
Leeds winger Raphinha was woeful in Manchester United thrashing
Leeds must unleash Pablo Hernandez on Manchester United
View category
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs calamity Eric Dier let Jose Mourinho down abysmally in Leicester City defeat
Spurs: Moussa Sissoko was pathetic in their defeat to Leicester City
Exclusive: Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish tipped to join either Man City or Liverpool in future
View category
