Following Barnsley's expulsion from the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player, and subsequent replacement by non-league Horsham, we thought we would take a look back at some of the times clubs were kicked out of league and cup competition.

From match fixing, financial foolishness, and plain stupidity, enjoy the top 10 times clubs were kicked out of various competitions, brought to you by us at Football Fancast.

10 Juventus

2005: Forcibly relegated to Serie B

The Calcipoli scandal shook Italian football, but none were as affected by the consequences than Juventus. Uncovered in May 2006, was a major sports controversy in Italy's Serie A and Serie B football leagues. It involved several clubs, executives, and football bodies, including Juventus, Fiorentina, Lazio, AC Milan, and Reggina.

The scandal was revealed through telephone tappings, exposing relations between club executives and referee organizations during the 2004–05 and 2005–06 seasons, with accusations of referee selection to favor specific clubs. Juventus, the league champions, was severely penalized, stripped of the 2004–05 Serie A title, relegated to Serie B, and downgraded to last place in the 2005–06 season.

While popularly known as a match-fixing scandal, no match-fixing violations were found for Juventus in intercepted calls. The club was absolved of wrongdoing, but sporting executives Luciano Moggi and Antonio Giraudo received lifetime bans. A subsequent investigation, Calciopoli bis, implicated other clubs, though they weren't put on trial due to the statute of limitations.

Legal battles ensued, with damage claims and appeals, leading to controversy and ongoing debates. Juventus returned to Serie A, eventually dominating with a record nine consecutive league titles.

9 Marseille

1994: Forcibly relegated to Ligue 2

After winning the Champions League the season before, Marseille were kicked out of Ligue 1 after a bribery scandal that changed French football forever. The French football bribery scandal, known as Affaire VA-OM, unfolded during the 1992–93 French Ligue 1 season in a match between Valenciennes and Olympique de Marseille.

Marseille's president, Bernard Tapie, and general manager, Jean-Pierre Bernès, sought to influence the game by bribing Valenciennes players, including Jorge Burruchaga, Jacques Glassmann, and Christophe Robert.

The aim was to ensure Marseille's players remained fresh for the upcoming UEFA Champions League final against A.C. Milan. Glassmann refused the bribe, exposing the scandal. Despite winning the match and the league title, Marseille faced severe consequences.

The scandal led to Marseille being stripped of the league title, but Paris Saint-Germain declined the offer, resulting in no official winner for the 1992–93 season. Tapie, Bernès, Burruchaga, Jean-Jacques Eydelie, and Robert were convicted of corruption in subsequent trials.

Tapie and Eydelie served jail terms, while Bernès, Burruchaga, and Robert received suspended sentences. The aftermath included Marseille's forced relegation to Division 2 for the 1994–95 season due to financial difficulties. Glassmann, who refused the bribe, was honored with the 1995 FIFA Fair Play Award.

8 Ismaily

2019: Kicked out of African Champions League

We European football snobs don't quite understand how big of a deal the African Champions League is. In 2019 Egyptian club Ismaily were disqualified from the African Champions League following the disruption of their home fixture against Club Africain on Friday, as announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday.

The disqualification stems from Ismaily fans hurling stones and water bottles at match officials and players from the visiting Tunisian club, leading the Cameroonian referee Neant Alioum to call for the teams to retreat to the changing rooms during stoppage time, with Club Africain ahead 2-1.

CAF's decision to expel Ismaily from the competition parallels a previous disqualification of Algerian side Entente Sportive de Setif in 2016 after a similar episode against Mamelodi Sundowns. As a result of Ismaily's expulsion, their results in Group C were nullified.

This adjustment places Algerians CS Constantine at the top of the group with six points from two games, while Club Africain and DR Congo's TP Mazembe remain without points from one game each. TP Mazembe had initially defeated Ismaily 2-0.

The club was eventually reinstated The Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned the decision, stating there was no evidence of an invasion or targeted aggression towards the visiting team.

7 Fenerbache & Besiktas

2013: Banned from European football

Turkish football clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas have faced UEFA sanctions in connection with a domestic match-fixing scandal from 2011. UEFA banned Fenerbahce from European football for two seasons and imposed a suspended third-season ban.

Besiktas received a one-season ban from UEFA competitions. Both clubs were implicated in a 2011 Turkish league scandal, leading to convictions last July for 93 individuals, including Fenerbahce chairman Aziz Yildirim. Yildirim received over six years in prison but was released pending an appeal.

The UEFA disciplinary panel considered evidence over several months and ruled that Fenerbahce would miss the upcoming Champions League and any subsequent European competitions. Besiktas, implicated in the 2011 Turkish Cup final, were excluded from the next Europa League.

The Turkish Football Federation had previously imposed bans on players and officials but took no action against clubs involved in the scandal.

6 Lazio & AC Milan

1980: Forcibly relegated to Serie B

AC Milan and Lazio, both Serie A club sat the time, were relegated to Serie B, while three Serie A and two Serie B clubs faced a five-point deduction. The Italian Football Federation banned 20 players, half of whom had represented the Italian national team.

Notably, Paolo Rossi, a key figure in the Azzurri team that won the 1982 World Cup, received a reduced two-year sentence. AC Milan's president, Felice Colombo, was initially banned for life but later received a six-year suspension.

The scandal originated in the state-run Totocalcio competition era, leading a struggling merchant, Massimo Cruciani, to approach a restaurant owner, Alvaro Trinca, with a match-fixing scheme. The Totonero black market in football betting facilitated their plan.

Despite facing heavy losses, Cruciani and Trinca filed a complaint, leading to arrests and subsequent sanctions by the Italian Football Federation, casting a dark shadow over Italian football.

5 Real Madrid

2015: Fielding an ineligible player

Real Madrid were disqualified from the Copa del Rey in 2015 for fielding an ineligible player, Denis Cheryshev, during the round-of-32 match against Cadiz on December 2. Cheryshev scored the opening goal in a 3-1 victory, but it was later revealed that he should have been serving a one-match suspension.

Despite Real Madrid's appeals, the Spanish Football Federation maintained its decision. The competition judge acknowledged that Cheryshev was not personally notified about his ban, a crucial requirement for the suspension to take effect.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that the club received no communication from the federation regarding Cheryshev's suspension and vowed to take the matter to appeals and the arbitration court. Cheryshev had incurred a one-game ban after receiving his third yellow card in the 2014-15 Copa del Rey campaign while on loan at Villarreal.

4 Lokomotiv Yerevan, FC Van, Aragats, Torpedo Yerevan and Masis

2023: Massive Armenian match-fixing scandal

The reason this one is on the list, is because it's only just happened, and it's so audacious, we can't help but wonder how these clubs thought they would get away with it. The Armenian Football Federation (FFA) has just suspended the country's second tier and disqualified five teams due to evidence of their involvement in match-fixing.

Around 45 individuals, including club owners, players, and coaches, have received life bans, with an additional 13 individuals banned for varying periods for their roles in match manipulation. The FFA cited "undeniable evidence" from international organizations and law enforcement agencies for its decision.

Club owners with Russian passports, Russian players and coaches, as well as Ukrainian, Latvian, and Belarusian footballers, were reportedly among those banned. Teams such as Lokomotiv Yerevan, Aragats, Torpedo Yerevan, and Masis were disqualified from the championship following suspicious results, including scorelines like 12-0, 0-12, 1-8, 9-2, 0-7, 0-8, and 8-2.

FC Yerevan, which had withdrawn from the 2019–20 Premier League in February due to financial and technical problems, was also disqualified for match-fixing.

3 All Russian clubs

2022: Banned from European competition

After initially just banning Russian national teams at all levels, UEFA extended its sanctions against Russian football, barring Russian clubs and national teams from European competitions for the 2022/23 season. The decision is a continuation of the February ban, which suspended Russian teams from UEFA competitions "until further notice" due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The men's, women's, and Under-21 national teams will be denied entry into European competitions next season. Russia will not participate in the Nations League, and the women's team will be excluded from Group C of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. Portugal will replace Russia in the Women’s EURO tournament.

Additionally, Russia's women's team won't complete their qualifying campaign for the 2023 World Cup, and the U21s will not finish the qualifying stage of the upcoming European Championship. Russian clubs are also banned from the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League for the 2022/23 season.

Moreover, UEFA refused Russia's bids to host the UEFA EURO 2028 or 2032, stating that the bid submitted by the Football Union of Russia was not eligible and could bring UEFA into disrepute.

2 Parma

2015: Forcibly relegated to Serie D

Parma used to be a real force in Italian football. Players like Hernan Crespo, Fabio Cannavaro and Gianluigi Buffon were just a few of the greats to wear their beautiful kits. Unfortunately, in 2015, it all came crumbling down for the old giants.

The two-time UEFA Cup winners, have been relegated to the fourth tier of Italian football due to their inability to secure a new owner. The club declared bankruptcy in March and has been seeking a buyer to address its financial troubles.

Two potential buyers withdrew and a reported bid from former baseball star Mike Piazza did not materialize. As of June 22, 2015, no offers had been received for the club's sporting rights. Parma's relegation followed a series of financial challenges, including a late tax payment that led to their exclusion from the Europa League during the 2014/15 season.

1 Rangers

2012: Forcibly relegated to Scottish Division 3

In 2012, Rangers as we knew it ceased to exist. The club were, and technically still are the most successful club in Scottish domestic football. In 2012, they had to start anew from the fourth tier after a financial crisis led to their expulsion from the Scottish Premier League (SPL).

The decision by Scottish Football League clubs marked a significant downturn for the 54-time Scottish champions, who faced administration in February before a takeover led by Charles Green.

Rangers had initially wanted to join the Scottish first division, but 25 out of 30 clubs voted for them to begin at the bottom of the footballing hierarchy in Scotland. This move contrasted sharply with Rangers' historical prominence and average attendance of over 45,000 at their Ibrox stadium.

The club have since made their way back to the top of Scottish football, winning their first title since their relegation under Steven Gerrard in 2020/21.