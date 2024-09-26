Arne Slot’s Liverpool put on a show against West Ham, scoring five goals and beating the Hammers 5-1 at Anfield. Slot's side created six big chances, kept 61% possession, and took a total of 21 shots in the game.

Liverpool went 1-0 down in the first half, with Jarrel Quansah putting one in his own net, before Diogo Jota levelled it up in the 25th minute, to go in 1-1 at the break.

But the Reds came bundling out the gates in the second half, scoring four goals, Jota grabbing one more, and Mohamed Salah scoring the third, before Cody Gakpo grabbed a late brace to make it 5-1.

Cody Gakpo's performance in numbers

Gakpo put in a man of the match display in Liverpool's 5-1 win over the Hammers, scoring two goals, providing three key passes, and completing two out of two successful dribbles.

The Dutch forward started in his favoured left-wing position, having been used in a multitude of positions since joining the Reds, including upfront.

The 25-year-old was electric throughout the clash, earning an 8/10 match rating from GOAL's Mark Doyle who described it as a 'menacing' display. Jamie Carragher was another to hail his performance, commentating on Sky Sports the former defender stated: "He's done really well. This is Liverpool's back-up left winger, it just shows you the quality they have in reserve."

In the process, he managed six shots in the game, four on target, one off target, and one being blocked, whilst he also completed three out of three long balls, one out of three crosses, and made 94% of his passes during the game (30/32).

Playing from the left, it allows Gakpo to drift inside from wide areas, receiving the ball, combining with midfielders/the striker, and getting shots off on his deadly right foot, something he showed time and time again at Euro 2024, cutting in from the left for the Netherlands, when he scored three goals in his six games at the competition.

These two goals were the attacker's first of the season for Slot's side, having only played 100 minutes of Premier League football so far in five games, and this is largely down to the form of Luis Diaz.

However, Gakpo has made his case to start the next game, after his stellar performance against the Hammers.

Should Gakpo or Diaz start?

Diaz has had a great start to the new campaign, scoring five goals and providing one assist in his five Premier League appearances so far (361 minutes played).

Slot tends to start with Salah on the right wing, and has opted for Diogo Jota upfront over Darwin Nunez in recent weeks, leaving the left-wing spot for one of Diaz or Gakpo, and the Colombian has come out on top so far, becoming one of Slot's main men early in the season.

Gakpo vs Diaz comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Gakpo Diaz Goals 0.28 1.19 Assists 0.28 0.24 xG 0.26 0.60 Progressive Carries 2.63 4.05 Progressive Passes 1.58 2.38 Total Shots 3.89 3.10 Key Passes 2.63 1.90 Shot-Creating Actions 4.74 5.71 Stats taken from FBref

The two players offer different traits from the left wing, with Diaz being more of a touchline winger, who works hard for the team on both ends of the ball, whilst creating for himself and his teammates. He has also added huge goal threat this season, scoring 1.19 goals per 90 minutes, making himself virtually undroppable at this stage.

However, Gakpo being a high-volume shooter, and a specialist cutting inside on his lethal right boot, can also add a huge attacking threat to this Liverpool side, and whilst he doesn't add the same work rate out of possession as the South American, he does add a slightly more creative passing range, shown by his 0.28 assists and 2.63 key passes per 90.

Gakpo has made his case for the next Premier League game, and whilst it is likely Diaz will start, Slot definitely has a selection headache brewing, with both his left-wingers showing some fine form in recent games.