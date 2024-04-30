West Ham could be set to lose another key piece of their setup this summer alongside manager David Moyes, it has emerged.

Hammers move for Lopetegui back on

It seems certain at this point that there will be a change in the West Ham technical area this summer, with David Moyes' contract expiring at the end of the Premier League season.

One man who has been linked aplenty is ex-Wolves and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui. However, news broke over the weekend that the Spaniard preferred a move to AC Milan over the Hammers, which dented their hopes of appointing him as their new head coach.

Though his stance has likely not changed, The Guardian report that Milan are "having second thoughts" about making him the new coach at San Siro, and as a result a switch to Serie A has been branded "very very unlikely".

That has opened the door for West Ham to swoop again, with the London side having "held productive talks" with the 57-year-old, though they are also assessing other options and no final decision has been taken on Moyes' future yet in an official capacity, though his departure appears to be inevitable.

He may not be the only high-profile departure either.

Michail Antonio set to leave West Ham

That comes as Football Insider claim that striker Michail Antonio will leave as a free agent this summer, when his contract in east London expires.

A part of the Hammers squad since 2015, Antonio headed home his 67th goal to rescue a point for his side against Liverpool, and has been a mainstay in the side in recent years.

He is also the club's all-time Premier League top goalscorer, a record he could yet stretch with a strong end to the season.

Speaking last year, Moyes hailed Antonio's importance to his side despite being in a goalscoring rut at the time: "Getting goals this season has not been easy for him. We need him. He's such an important player for us. And we need goals at the club".

However, the striker's £100,000 per week deal expires this summer, and like Moyes there has been no move to tie him down to a new deal in recent weeks. In fact, it is reported that though the striker has the option for an additional 12 months in his current deal, West Ham are willing to waive that and let him leave for nothing.

They might have a struggle trying to replace him if recent form is anything to go by though. They have signed 10 strikers since the Jamaican walked through the door, of whom only Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic can claim to have had any success.

West Ham's striker signings since Michail Antonio Player Year signed PL Goals for West Ham PL Minutes per goal Danny Ings 2023 3 376 Gianluca Scamacca 2022 3 309 Sebastien Haller 2019 10 320 Albian Ajeti 2019 0 N/A Lucas Perez 2018 3 155 Jordan Hugill 2017 0 N/A Marko Arnautovic 2017 21 205.8 Chicharito 2017 16 186.5 Simone Zaza 2016 0 N/A Jonathan Calleri 2016 1 531

West Ham are thought to be "scouring the market" for his replacement, and have identified Dominic Solanke as their dream addition, though the Bournemouth striker would cost in excess of £50m.