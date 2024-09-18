Crystal Palace appear to be working on having everything in place to sign a £10m player before the January window opens.

Crystal Palace’s summer signings

The Eagles were busy in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, bringing in a total of eight new players ahead of Oliver Glasner’s first full season in charge at Selhurst Park.

The most eye-catching deal from a financial point was landing striker Eddie Nketiah, who scored his first Crystal Palace goal in the week against QPR in the Carabao Cup.

Crystal Palace summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Eddie Nketiah Arsenal €29.70m Maxence Lacroix Wolfsburg €18m Ismaila Sarr Marseille €15m Chadi Riad Real Betis €15m Daichi Kamada Lazio Free transfer Louie Moulden Wolves Free transfer Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea Loan transfer Matt Turner Nottingham Forest Loan transfer Crystal Palace fees received To Fee (Transfermarkt) Michael Olise Bayern Munich €53m Joachim Andersen Fulham €29.5m Sam Johnstone Wolves €11.9m Jordan Ayew Leicester City €5.9m Scott Banks FC St. Pauli €400,000

However, in the Premier League, things haven’t exactly been going to plan for Glasner’s side, who remain without a win after four top-flight fixtures. Talking after the recent 2-2 draw with Leicester City, Glasner remained relaxed, saying:

"It was OK. Many parts of the game are OK. It's a draw, so it's our job that we play better, that we are more consistent in defence, that we concede fewer goals, and then we will get the win and I will be really happy.

"We have to invest to create chances and score goals, and sometimes how easily we gave them their goals. That says there's a discrepancy, and this is what we all feel.

"But this comeback quality, this great impact from the subs, shows that we have a great group again and we will work hard to go from OK football to good football and then to excellent football."

Before we know it, January will be upon us, allowing the Eagles to add to their ranks further. In recent days, Palace, and by extension chairman Steve Parish, have been linked with signing Real Sociedad forward Sheraldo Becker, claiming a move was being readied. Now, an exciting new update has been shared.

Crystal Palace transfer latest - Sheraldo Becker

According to reports in Spain, relayed by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace now want to get ‘everything sealed’ on the transfer for Becker before the January market opens, so he can move to England at the beginning of the window.

The Eagles are ‘trying to close’ a deal with Real Sociedad and will reportedly pay £10m, with the La Liga side not putting any obstacles in the way.

In fact, Sociedad appear to be keen on selling Becker, as they will make a healthy profit after signing him for €3m in January. The 29-year-old, who is a Suriname international, has scored 48 goals during his career, turning out for the likes of Union Berlin, ADO Den Haag and PEC Zwolle prior to joining Sociedad.

Now, his next move could be to Selhurst Park, providing Glasner with another option out wide and through the middle.