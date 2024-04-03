West Ham United are already preparing to part ways with one of their highest earners this summer, it has emerged, despite there being several games left in the campaign.

West Ham 1-1 Spurs

A 1-1 draw between West Ham and Tottenham felt like two valuable points dropped in their race for Premier League position come the end of the season.

With goals from Brennan Johnson and Kurt Zouma providing the stalemate, both sides will feel that they could have won it in a topsy-turvy second half which ended with a bizarre string of counter attacks in both directions, and a draw suits nobody.

For David Moyes' side, the result leaves them seventh in the top flight, but three points behind Manchester United having played two games more. Meanwhile, the gap between the Hammers and 12th placed Chelsea is just 5 points, with the Blues having two games in hand on their London rivals.

The Premier League table as it stands Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points 6 Manchester United 29 15 3 11 0 48 7 West Ham United 31 12 9 10 -5 45 8 Newcastle United 30 13 5 12 12 44 9 Brighton 29 11 9 9 5 42 10 Wolves 30 12 6 12 -4 42 11 Bournemouth 30 11 8 11 -9 41 12 Chelsea 28 11 7 10 2 40

It means that many West Ham fans will see the results as a missed opportunity, with the chance to put some daylight between themselves and their fellow European hopefuls squandered.

No matter how the campaign finishes, however, summer business is already being discussed, and a major decision has been made.

Hammers high earner definitely leaving this summer

An unused substitute in the 1-1 draw on Tuesday night, a decision has reportedly already been made on Kalvin Phillips' long-term West Ham future. The midfielder joined on loan from Manchester City in January, but has endured a horrible spell so far, during which time he has seen red and conceded a penalty.

David Moyes backed the one time England player of the year to succeed after he was spotted swearing at a fan after the 4-3 defeat to Newcastle.

"Kalvin Phillips is a really good player, an international player, an excellent footballer and I do believe we can still make something out of the time we’ve got left with him here," Moyes explained before the draw with Spurs.

Beyond this summer, however, the future looks bleak. As per Football Insider, West Ham have already decided that they 'will not' make the loan spell permanent. The club shelled out a reported £3m to take him on loan in January, and agreed to cover his £140,000 per week wages for the duration of the loan spell. However, with Manchester City reportedly wanting around £30m to part ways with Phillips this summer, the east Londoners are set to look elsewhere.

To make matters worse for Phillips, the report adds that he will not be selected for England's EURO 2024 squad as a result of his struggles, while Manchester City are keen to cash in on him this summer and cut their losses after the Englishman has managed just six appearances in 18 months under Pep Guardiola.