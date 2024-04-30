Aston Villa stand set to lose one of their highest earners this summer, it has emerged, with a departure looking increasingly likely.

Villa battling Financial Fair Play

After posting losses of almost £120m earlier in the season, there is plenty of speculation about what might happen at Villa Park this summer. Unai Emery's side have enjoyed an excellent campaign and could yet breach their highest-ever Premier League points total, while they are in the semi-finals of the Conference League too.

Though Champions League football next season will certainly provide a financial boost, there remains speculation that the club may have to part ways with one of their stars, with Douglas Luiz seemingly the most likely candidate for departure.

However, they will be desperate not to lose the Brazilian after a fine season. Other solutions may need to be found then, and one such decision appears to have already been made ahead of the summer window.

Wages freed up by high earner's exit

Now, it has emerged that Clement Lenglet is set to return to Barcelona after his loan spell at Villa Park is over, with the Frenchman not having done enough to convince the powers that be at Villa Park to make a permanent move for him.

After spending last season on loan with Tottenham, Lenglet was added to Emery's squad over the summer, but has rarely been used by the Villa boss.

Aston Villa's defensive options Player Premier League starts 23/24 Clement Lenglet 13 Diego Carlos 17 Pau Torres 25 Ezri Konsa 32 Calum Chambers 0 Tyrone Mings 1

The 28-year-old has started just 13 Premier League games this season, and has not seen a minute of action in any of the last four Premier League games. Now, Sport Witness report that his future lies away from the Midlands club, with Villa not keen on pursuing a deal for the defender. Meanwhile, Barcelona are also keen to be rid of him, with Lenglet still having two years to run on his £150,000 per week deal at Camp Nou.

Villa's decision not to sign him permanently comes despite Emery singing the Frenchman's praises earlier in the campaign: “I am very happy with him.

"His commitment in every training session is amazing. He is a very good professional and always ready to play. The last matches he was sick, he was with us in Zrinjski. He was better at Brentford but still a little bit sick."

Meanwhile the Spaniard has already battled to keep Lenglet once amid speculation that his loan from Barcelona would be cut short in January.

“I want to keep him because we need players for the challenges we are going to face this season”, the Villa boss explained.

Clearly, with better options potentially available this summer, Villa are keen to head in a different direction to strengthen their side ahead of the new season.