As the Champions League anthem rang out around the Emirates Stadium on match day one of the competition, Arsenal fans rejoiced.

It had been a tough wait for more continental football at Europe's top table but oh how they've made a marker since returning to the competition.

Mikel Arteta's men haven't had a perfect record this season, notably losing away at Lens, but they have won every other match, including the return fixture with the Ligue 1 side on Wednesday night at home.

How Arsenal beat Lens

It was a scintillating performance from the Gunners who ran out 6-0 winners, just one goal shy of equalling their record win in the competition.

Kai Havertz, fresh from winning the game against Brentford last weekend, opened the scoring by prodding home from close range and then it was goal after goal from that moment onwards.

Gabriel Jesus then put two Lens defenders on the ground before sliding the ball home for a two goal advantage, with further goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Jorginho rounding off proceedings.

The Londoners led 4-0 after just 27 minutes played, before Odegaard's superb volley on the stroke of half-time made it five.

Unsurprisingly, Arteta's men were not as rampant in the second period, with Jorginho's late penalty after a handball ended the game in the best way possible.

It was a landmark moment for many in red and white, not least Havertz who arguably delivered his best performance in an Arsenal shirt yet, while Saka's goal and assist means he is now the leading contributor of goal involvements in the Champions League this term. Not bad for a youngster making his debut in the competition.

That said, there was one man who didn't get on the scoresheet but deserved just as much praise for his showing at the Emirates; Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tomiyasu's performance in numbers vs Lens

The Japanese defender has had to be patient for regular opportunities during his time in the English capital.

When he first signed from Bologna in a bargain £16m move, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solekhol memorably suggested that sources didn't know whether he was a right-back or centre-back.

Well, how that has come back to bite him. Indeed, Tomiyasu is perhaps one of the most underappreciated and under-the-radar members of this Arsenal squad.

That said, there is a reason Arteta once suggested that he thinks the full-back is one of the finest defenders he's seen.

Commenting on Tomiyasu earlier this term, the Spaniard said: "He can play in any position in the backline, any formation in the backline – we don’t have a player like him. His defending is probably one of the best that I’ve seen in many situations."

That has been seen first-hand in recent weeks, but the 25-year-old saved his best performance of the season - certainly from an offensive point of view - for Lens on Wednesday evening.

His athleticism and power is rather staggering. You wouldn't look at him and expect that to be the case. Indeed, Tomiyasu is an understated character but when tasked with defending a tricky attacker or running with the ball at his feet, he comes alive.

Takehiro Tomiyasu vs Lens Minutes Played 45 Touches 34 Pass Success 18/22 (82%) Assists 2 Key Passes 3 Expected Assists (xA) 0.36 Crosses 1/1 Long Balls 3/4 Duels Won 0/2 Stats via Sofascore.

Truth be told, he didn't have a huge amount of defending to do in midweek, faced with just two defensive duels - of which he lost both - but going forward he was as good as anyone we've seen in that position at Arsenal down the years.

Tomiyasu became an "assist machine" - as per reporter Connor Humm - creating two goals for his troubles, the first of which was a miraculous cross-field ball.

Whether or not he meant it merely as a clearance, it was still a fabulous delivery to the left-hand channel where Martinelli was waiting. The Brazilian drove at the Lens defence before curling the ball beyond Brice Samba. Liquid football.

The second assist was just as nice. Supporting Saka down the right-hand side, the former Bologna man galloped forward like a champion horse before laying a dinked cross on a plate for Odegaard to slam home.

Substituted at half-time, it was a testament to just how important he has become to this Arsenal team, leaving the field with a 100% cross success, as well as supplying three key passes, the most of anyone on the pitch. That's quite something from a defender in a 6-0 victory, but it proved Tomiyasu is certainly not a one-trick pony. He offers just about everything you could want from a full-back.