The brand new Premier League season is now well underway, with plenty of eye-catching football already on display.

A number of young players, whether they be transfers or academy graduates, featured in these games and to great levels of success. So, here at Football FanCast we have put together a list of youngsters to keep an eye on at every Premier League this year.

1 AFC Bournemouth - Alex Scott

Starting things off alphabetically with AFC Bournemouth and it remains to be seen how they will fare this year after Gary O’Neil was let go despite keeping the Cherries up against the odds.

The youngster in question is Guernsey-born midfielder Alex Scott, who is yet to make his debut for the club due to injury.

He arrived at the Vitality from Bristol City in the summer after excelling for the Championship club with five assists and one goal last season, and big things are expected of him in the top-flight.

2 Arsenal - Kido Taylor-Hart

It has been a bit of a theme for Arsenal youngsters who make the first-team squad to go on to big things, as can be seen with the two goal scorers from the win over Nottingham Forest recently, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka. The latter has no cover behind him at the moment and it showed last season with Saka playing a ridiculous amount. So, enter Kido Taylor-Hart.

He is the right-winger for the very successful Arsenal U23s and so, with it looking unlikely that Mikel Arteta will sign anyone in that area, this man may be asked to step up, especially with the addition of European football this year.

3 Aston Villa- Jhon Duran

Jhon Duran arrived at Villa Park from Major League Soccer after a successful year or two with the Chicago Fire.

He is already a full Colombia international so he is hardly a hidden gem but at just 19 he has a few key seasons ahead of him in terms of development.

Duran opened his Premier League account in the 4-0 drubbing of Everton and was also on target against Scottish side Hibernian in Europa Conference League qualification, so the early signs are positive.

4 Brentford - Kevin Schade

Another slightly more recognisable name is Kevin Schade, who has been signed permanently by Brentford after impressing on his short-term loan spell from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg. It must be a fascinating time to be a Bees’ attacker given Ivan Toney’s suspension and Schade may be someone who can pick up some more minutes as a result.

Thomas Frank is, if nothing else, very good at identifying talent and developing them too so Schade could truly breakout this year.

He has already got off the mark this season in the Premier League though, so fans will be eager to see more.

5 Brighton and Hove Albion - Facundo Buonanotte

Brighton and Hove Albion are also known for their excellent scouting abilities and so anyone that arrives at the Amex has half a chance of being a future superstar.

This has been the case for Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ben White to name just a few, so why can’t that be Facundo Buonanotte next?

He is just 18 and has already made his debut for the Argentina national team as well as surpassing 10 league appearances for the Seagulls.

6 Burnley - Luca Koleosho

A number of Vincent Kompany’s title-winning squad were not only young but relatively unknown too and so choosing a Burnley player wasn’t all that easy. Luca Koleosho doesn’t fit that mould in that he is a new arrival this summer having joined from Espanyol despite having made just six senior appearances for them.

He was born in the United States, is eligible for Canada but is currently playing U19 football for Italy so his heritage is widespread and he played out wide against Manchester City in the season opener.

With an assist and 197 minutes already under his belt in the Premier League, Burnley fans can expect to see plenty more of him.

7 Chelsea - Djordje Petrovic

One new arrival this summer was Serbian shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic, a man who only had a brief spell with the New England Revolution but quickly became the best goalkeeper that the league had to offer and even better than his predecessor at Gillette Stadium, Matt Turner.

There is no doubt that Petrovic has the potential to go to the very top and he may well push David Sanchez for minutes straight from the off at Stamford Bridge, with criticism already filtering in for the latter.

8 Crystal Palace- Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

A lot of the headlines were surrounding Crystal Palace youngsters as Michael Olise’s supposedly nailed on move to Chelsea ended with him signing a new contract at Selhurst Park. Even though Wilfried Zaha has left, the Eagles are in safe hands with Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was also in the news with several Championship clubs keen on him and so it feels strange to be writing about him as a Palace player.

He was superb on loan with Charlton Athletic and it quickly became apparent that he was far too good for that level. The winger came off of the bench in the defeat against Arsenal and he will be hoping for more opportunities under Roy Hodgson as the season progresses.

9 Everton - Lewis Dobbin

Given the injuries that have hampered Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the last couple of years, Everton fans would do just about anything for a striker who can regularly find the back of the net. He may be more of a winger but Lewis Dobbin can certainly contribute in that department along with the likes of Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti.

The youngster started against Wolves more recently, highlighting the trust that Sean Dyche has in the attacker. Getting playing time is the most essential factor in a young player’s growth and Dobbin will surely be turned to again and again this term.

Although, the Toffees have strengthened their attack with the signing of Beto, so his game time may get reduced.

10 Fulham - Luke Harris

Luke Harris played 3 times for a total of 10 minutes last season and he has already surpassed that this time around in a Fulham shirt.

Captain Tom Cairney was withdrawn against Manchester City with just 16 minutes on the clock and Harris was the man to replace him in midfield.

He may not have pulled up any trees but the 18-year-old Welshman certainly didn't look out of place alongside Harrison Reed and Andreas Pereira.

11 Liverpool - Ben Doak

Pre-season is when youngsters are given the most chance to perform and someone who grasped that opportunity with both hands is Ben Doak.

At just 17 years of age, he is the youngest name on this list and yet you wouldn’t have guessed it.

He scored in a win over Leicester City in pre-season as well as shining in a brief cameo against Bayern Munich. Jurgen Klopp then sent Doak on against Chelsea to give him his Premier League debut and there is a feeling that we will see much more of him in 2023/24.

12 Luton Town - Aidan Francis-Clarke

Luton Town’s squad is on the older and more experienced side, as can certainly be seen from the goalkeeping department which features Thomas Kaminski (30), James Shea (32) and now Tim Krul (35).

That is a bit of a sweeping judgement though and there was a 17-year-old on the bench for the Hatters as they made a Premier League debut of their own.

Aidan Francis-Clarke is the player in question, a midfielder born in 2005, yes, 2005 who dons the shirt number 40.

13 Manchester City - Oscar Bobb

Manchester City are similar to Arsenal in that the majority of their young players that have made it to the first-team recently seem to stick about and become prodigious talents.

Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis are currently reaping his rewards under Pep Guardiola and the next man to do so could be Oscar Bobb.

The Norwegian international made his Premier League debut in the dying embers of the win over Fulham, coming on to replace Phil Foden in the attacking third.

14 Manchester United - Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo is another name on this list who was given chances in pre-season and excited fans of his club with these glimpses. An ankle injury is actually expected to keep him out for the rest of 2023 sadly but for when he has recovered he is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Manchester United’s acquisitions in the wide areas have been hit and miss recently as Jadon Sancho can attest to so what is stopping from Mainoo following on Alejandro Garnacho’s footsteps and forcing himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

15 Newcastle United - Elliot Anderson

The season before last, Elliot Anderson spent six months with Bristol Rovers and he made an instant impact under Joey Barton.

Anderson’s presence along with that of Aaron Collins saw the Gas knock on the playoff door against the odds, but then the Scotsman didn’t go back out on loan last year. Anderson remained a Newcastle player and it will be really intriguing to see how the influx of cash affects his growth, though he does have minutes under his belt already this season.

16 Nottingham Forest - Alex Mighten

Onto another player who has left on loan previously although it wasn’t quite as prosperous for Alex Mighten.

His spell with Sheffield Wednesday was cut short as it just wasn’t working out and now that Nottingham Forest are a Premier League club, he has an even steeper hill to climb at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper has always been vocal of his admiration for Mighten, and so he could be used as a back-up to the likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White if he doesn’t depart the club temporarily once again.

17 Sheffield United - William Osula

William Osula has led the line for Sheffield United with Benie Traore on multiple occasions already this season.

The Dane’s PL debut didn’t quite go to plan though, as he had the least touches of any outfield player, picked up a yellow card over 90 minutes. It was quite the baptism of fire for Osula at Bramall Lane but Paul Heckingbottom clearly has faith in him to deliver for the Blades.

18 Tottenham Hotspur - Destiny Udogie

The next man has been a regular for Tottenham Hotspur.

A large majority of fans on social media had the same reaction to Destiny Udogie. At the first they weren’t really sure who he was and didn’t know Spurs had signed him, only to then be applauding how well he performed against Brentford.

Udogie arrived in North London from Udinese last year only to be loaned back to the Serie A side and so this was his first taste of action for the Lilywhites.

Enjoying a starring role so far this season under Ange Postecoglou, the defender has two assists already in four Premier League games.

19 West Ham United - Divin Mubama

Not long ago now, Declan Rice was a youngster at West Ham United about who, very little was known. He has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the world and so maybe Divin Mubama can enjoy a meteoric rise himself.

Given the striker situation at the London Stadium with Gianluca Scamacca returning to Italy, an 18-year-old Mubama could get the chance of a lifetime to prove himself at some point in this campaign.

20 Wolverhampton Wanderers- Joe Hodge

Finally now to Wolverhampton Wanderers and several of their better players are in their early 20s but tipping Rayan Ait Nouri as one to watch wouldn’t be very bold.

The man to go to instead is Joe Hodge, an Irish centre-midfielder who was on the bench for Wolves’ first game of the season.

Gary O’Neil was willing to give youngsters such as Jaidon Anthony and Dango Ouattara plenty of chances last term so that will be reason for encouragement for an individual such as Hodge at Molineux.