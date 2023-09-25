The 2026 and 2030 editions of the FIFA World Cup will have an additional 16 teams as a staggering 48 nations will battle it out for the reputable international trophy.

It is already confirmed that the United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup, but the rights for the 2030 edition of the tournament are still up for grabs.

With more teams than ever being involved in the competition, the stakes will be at their highest as each prospective host country will need to have world-class facilities and strong infrastructure if they are to successfully stage the illustrious knockout competition.

As the saying goes, ‘higher risk, higher reward’, as FIFA is expected to continue making notable profits. The governing body took home $1bn (£840m) more from the Qatar World Cup in 2022 than they did when Russia hosted in 2018.

Who is bidding to host the 2030 World Cup?

The most promising bid at the moment is between Spain, Portugal and Morocco, who are pushing to create a World Cup which takes place on two continents.

Ukraine was due to join Portugal and Spain in their World Cup hosting proposal, however, due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, the Eastern European country had to pull the plug on their dreams of welcoming some of the world’s best international squads into their borders.

Spain previously hosted the competition in 1982 as Italy became the eventual champions, while Morocco and Portugal are yet to host the tournament.

The North Africans have attempted to win the rights to the World Cup on five separate occasions over the past 30 years - and they will hope that their sixth attempt is a charm now that they are joining forces with the two Iberian countries.

In the other corner are South American nations Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, who believe they also have a good chance of landing the World Cup.

The four countries want to host the centenary World Cup as Uruguay was the first-ever host of the competition in 1930, as La Celeste took home the trophy on home soil.

Who else is interested in hosting the World Cup?

After the recent success of the 2022 edition of the competition hosted in Qatar, fellow Middle Eastern nation Saudi Arabia wanted to see if they could top the success of their neighbours.

Saudi Arabia was one of the best-supported nations during the last World Cup along with England and the USA, which is a strong indication that the country's population would be very interested in seeing the tournament take place in their home country.

Despite finishing bottom of their group and not making it to the knockout stages, the Green Falcons shocked the world as they were the only team to beat eventual champions Argentina, which does show they have some quality among their ranks.

Saudi Arabia did plan to submit an offer for the rights to host the 2030 World Cup in a joint bid along with Egypt and Greece. The Middle Eastern nation has since reportedly withdrawn from the bidding process and will look to host in 2034 instead, though nothing has been confirmed by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

They look like they are too busy to host a World Cup for the time being, as the government-backed PIF (Public Investment Fund) looks to splash the cash in domestic club football before they start thinking about opening their bank account on the world stage.

The PIF have majority control over Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, with the four clubs having all spent handsomely in the summer - recruiting some world-class players in the process.

The PIF’s clubs spent a whopping £635m during the recent summer transfer window, with renowned names like Neymar and Sadio Mane swapping Europe for a nice payday under the sun in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia looks to disrupt world football.

England were beaten by Russia in the bid for the 2018 edition, and have since returned to the negotiation table alongside the rest of the UK and Ireland - only for them to withdraw at the start of 2022.

The five nations have instead targeted the UEFA 2028 European Championship as a competition that they would like to host instead, as it would offer them a similar level of income.

A statement from the associations read: "Hosting a UEFA Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

"It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host Euro 2028 and to welcome all of Europe.

"It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities."

Who are the favourites to win hosting rights?

FIFA evaluates all bids by looking at the host's infrastructure (stadiums, training facilities, accommodation, airports) along with commercial benefits (ticket sales, hospitality packages, sponsorships), which may put Spain, Portugal and Morocco in pole position to land the competition.

Spain and Portugal already have world-class facilities due to heavy investment in the past, and most of their top stadiums have already been, or are in the process of being, renovated such as Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu and Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

The 2019, 2020 and 2021 UEFA Champions League finals were all held in either Portugal or Spain, while the Seville-based La Cartuja stadium hosted four matches at Euro 2020, showing the Iberian nations do have the required infrastructure.

Morocco’s limited infrastructure could be the only reason why their bid could be hindered, though there are plans to build new facilities such as the Grand Stade de Casablanca stadium, which has a reported capacity of 93,000. Spain and Portugal had previously been the bookmakers' favourites to host prior to Morocco joining their bid.

The North African nation will hope they haven't hindered Spain and Portugal's chances of obtaining the rights. However, the proposal to add an African country to the bid may sway the continent's 54 voters, which South and North American voters cannot compete with.

Meanwhile, a homecoming for the centenary World Cup may need heavier investment to build the required infrastructure if South America is to host the competition.

When is the winning host announced?

Up to 211 FIFA-affiliated associations will vote for which bid they want to be made into a reality, which will take place sometime at the end of 2024.

The announcement of which countries will host the World Cup was supposed to happen in September 2024, however, FIFA announced in June that they would push back the date following delays to agreeing on the rules for the campaign.

The reported withdrawn bid from Saudi Arabia has also slowed down any official announcement, with eligible countries now only able to vote for two bids.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco: Which stadiums are potential venues?

Spain announced their 15-stadium shortlist last year for potential venues, with only a fraction being selected for the official competition due to Morocco joining the bid.

All stadiums that are eligible to host World Cup matches must have a minimum capacity of 40,000, with all shortlisted stadiums under the required number of seats able to be expanded.

Below are the shortlisted venues in Spain and Portugal, along with potential stadiums that could be used in Morocco:

Name Country City Capacity Grand Stade de Casablanca Morocco Casablanca 93,000 Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium Morocco Rabat 53,000 Ibn Batouta Stadium Morocco Tangier 65,000 Adrar Stadium Morocco Agadir 45,480 Marrakech Stadium Morocco Marrakech 45,240 Fez Stadium Morocco Fes 45,000 Estádio do Dragão Portugal Porto 50,033 Estádio da Luz Portugal Lisbon 64,642 Estádio José Alvalade Portugal Lisbon 50,095 Camp Nou Spain Barcelona 105,000 Cornellà-El Prat Spain Barcelona 40,000 Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Spain Madrid 81,044 Estadio Metropolitano Spain Madrid 68,456 Nou Mestalla Spain Valencia 80,000 San Mames Spain Bilbao 53,289 Nueva Condomina Spain Murcia 31,179 La Rosaleda Spain Malaga 30,044 La Romareda Spain Zaragoza 33,608 Balaídos Spain Vigo 29,000 Riazor Spain La Coruña 32,660 Estadio Gran Canaria Spain Las Palmas 32,392 Anoeta Stadium Spain San Sebastian 40,000 La Cartuja Spain Seville 60,721 El Molinón Spain Gijon 29,029

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: Which stadiums are potential venues?

The four countries have all confirmed which stadiums we are likely to see in 2030 if they are to host the prestigious tournament.

Each nation appeared at the 76th CONMEBOL Ordinary Congress as a video was presented showing all the potential venues that could be used.

The Estadio Centenario would make an iconic return to the competition as it was built in 1930 for the first-ever World Cup, while some iconic stadiums such as Boca Juniors’ 54,000-capacity La Bombonera failed to make the cut.