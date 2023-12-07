Tottenham are reportedly "ready" to step up their move for a £20 million centre-back as chairman Daniel Levy and co chase more defensive options.

The centre-backs linked with moves to Spurs

There have been an array of top central defenders linked with moves to Spurs since Micky van de Ven's long-term injury. The Dutchman's hamstring problem is expected to keep him out until 2024, and since his absence, manager Ange Postecoglou has been winless in his last four Premier League games.

Related Tottenham interested in move to sign "fearless" £20m defender in January The N17 outfit have set their sights on a new target for Ange Postecoglou.

Van de Ven's lack of involvement has highlighted a bigger issue, though, namely Tottenham's serious lack of cover in the position. Cristian Romero was suspended for a time too, meaning Postecoglou has been forced into starting makeshift pair Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at the heart of his defence.

Postecoglou really doesn't appear to favour Eric Dier either, but even the Englishman is now injured and unavailable as cover. While van de Ven and Romero could be partnering each other again next month, Spurs quite simply must avoid a scenario like this again later in the season.

Levy and new sporting director Johan Lange, as a result, are reportedly planning to sign a new centre-back for Tottenham in January. Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida, Benfica starlet Morato, English starlet Jarrad Branthwaite and Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio have all been linked with Spurs since November.

These are a few interesting names to have been mentioned by reports in the media, with an update now coming to light on Godfrey.

Spurs "ready" to step up Godfrey move

According to 90min and journalist Graeme Bailey on X, Spurs are "ready" to step up a move for Godfrey who has found game time pretty difficult to come by under Sean Dyce this season.

It's believed the defender is "ready to leave" and determined for an Everton exit push amid Tottenham's chase for him, with the 90min report also claiming he'll cost around £20 million to prise away from Goodison Park this winter.

The Lilywhites are apparently "prepared to push ahead with a move" for Godfrey, who actually ticks many boxes as a pacey centre-back who could well be suited to playing Postecoglou's aggressive high line.

Tottenham scouts have actually been pretty impressed by the 25-year-old in recent seasons, so much so that he is now one of the prime candidates to reinforce what has been a stretched Spurs defence.

Godfrey's speed has also been highlighted by former Toffees defender Jonjoe Kenny, now plying his trade at Hertha Berlin, who called the Englishman "rapid" back in 2021.

Ben Godfrey's style of play (via WhoScored) Likes to tackle Clears the ball out of defence often

“Ben Godfrey catches pigeons, simple as," said Kenny two years ago (via The Liverpool Echo).

“But when Ben gets going he’s rapid so I don’t know if they have a race or would have a race but yeah, it’s close between them two. Dominic is really quick too but I’d say Ben.”