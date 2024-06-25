West Ham United have been handed a transfer boost after hearing a £21m striker would be keen on moving to the London Stadium.

West Ham want more forwards after Guilherme

Luis Guilherme officially became the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era earlier this month, with technical director Tim Steidten pushing to secure the deal.

The West Ham technical director praised the Brazilian after he was announced as a Hammers player, saying: “We are really happy that Luis Guilherme is now a West Ham United player. He is a very exciting young talent who we have followed for some time, and once we became aware that he was available, Julen and I were determined to bring him to London.

“This is a very important signing for us – we’ve worked hard across the Club, working closely with the Board, to secure Luis’s signature. We know how tough the Premier League is, and we want a squad that is competitive next season, but also to find the balance of ensuring that we plan for the longer-term future. Exciting young players like Luis Guilherme will help us to reach those goals.”

After Guilherme, West Ham have been linked with more attacking signings, with bids made for former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, now at Galatasaray, and Colombian forward Jhon Arias at Fluminense.

Talks have been held for Jonathan David at Lille, contact made for Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, whereas the Irons’ move for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri was expected to intensify. Now, the Hammers have been handed a boost when it comes to any move for the Morocco international.

En-Nesyri open to signing for West Ham

According to GiveMeSport, En-Nesyri is now open to making the move to the London Stadium in what is a big boost for Steidten, Lopetegui and everyone associated with the Hammers.

It is stated that ‘West Ham have had some positive feedback suggesting that En-Nesyri wants to embark on a fresh challenge’ and are now ‘edging towards entering club-to-club negotiations with current employers Sevilla’.

The forward is valued at £21m by the La Liga side and Lopetegui is personally keen to reunite with En-Nesyri after working with him in Spain.

However, following Edson Alvarez’s injury at the Copa America, West Ham could now prioritise a new midfield signing before looking to bring in another attacker. En-Nesyri scored 20 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season, comfortably outperforming Michail Antonio when it came to league form.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Youssef En-Nesyri Michail Antonio Minutes 2,570 1,695 Goals 16 6 Assists 2 2 Expected Goals 10.8 5.8

The 27-year-old was even described as a “unique” centre-forward by Zach Lowy ahead of Sevilla’s Europa League final with Roma in 2023.

By the looks of things, a move to West Ham is one to keep an eye on ahead of Lopetegui’s first season in charge.