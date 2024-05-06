Leeds United could be set to lose one of their long term servants after he revealed that he has probably played his last game under Daniel Farke.

Leeds forced to settle for playoffs

Overwhelming favourites to be promoted automatically from the Championship just six weeks ago, Leeds will have to settle for the play-offs as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The Yorkshire outfit were beaten on the final day of the season by fellow play-off side Southampton, but Ipswich beating Huddersfield Town made the score irrelevant, as the Tractor Boys were promoted at Leeds' expense.

It capped a horror few weeks for Leeds, who won just twice in April (against Hull City and Middlesbrough) and lost four of their final seven games to see them drop out of the top two.

They do match Sunderland's record of most points without securing automatic promotion (90), but given at one point it seemed certain a side would break that with games left to play, it was an underwhelming end to the campaign. Now, they face Norwich City in the semi-finals before a date with either Southampton or West Brom in the final at Wembley should they make it past the Canaries.

It's a big if too; Leeds have never won promotion from the play-offs in five attempts, most recently falling to Derby County in 2019, who themselves went on to lose to Aston Villa in the final.

Leeds' play-off record (League One and Championship) Year Exit stage 2019 Semi-final 2009 Semi-final 2008 Final 2006 Final 1987 Final

Now, one player is already on the verge of leaving, it has emerged, to compound a wretched few weeks.

Defender confirms he's "close" to exit

That comes via fan favourite Luke Ayling, who has confirmed that he is "close" to making his loan move to Middlesbrough permanent this summer. The defender joined the Riverside outfit on loan in January in search of regular first team football, but his £25,000 per week deal at Elland Road will be up this summer, leaving him free to make the next move as he sees fit.

And such has been his impact in the northeast that it seems he is set to remain a Boro player beyond this summer. Quizzed on his future, he admitted it was unlikely that he returns to Leeds.

“I think things are close and I’m excited for what the future holds", he explained. "I can’t say it’s done yet so [I] can’t say too much, but the last four months I’ve loved being part of it. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Ayling appeared over 250 times for Leeds, scoring 11 goals and grabbing 21 assists during his stint at Elland Road. He was a mainstay both in the Championship and the Premier League, but has been overlooked by Farke in favour of Archie Gray and Connor Roberts.

As a result, he seems set to leave the club, but will be fondly remembered by the Leeds faithful.