Leicester City dramatically got back to winning ways away at West Brom last match, Harry Winks scoring at the death securing a 2-1 win for Enzo Maresca's Foxes over a naive Baggies team who were caught exposed at the back after equalising.

That was only the second time the Foxes had picked up a win from their last five Championship matches, the table toppers displaying chinks in their armour recently after going on an unbelievable nine-game winning streak earlier in the campaign.

Maresca might well plead with the powers that be at the King Power Stadium to spend big in the upcoming January transfer window to help Leicester in their pursuit of promotion, the Midlands club needing some fresh blood potentially to further consolidate that top spot as rightfully theirs.

Here are three dream signings Leicester could make this January to tighten their grip on first place, including a shock move on the cards for a Liverpool transfer target...

1 Trai Hume

Leicester have shown a keen interest in Trai Hume recently according to TEAMtalk, the Foxes considering a move for Sunderland's standout man alongside Burnley and Leeds United.

Maresca has predominantly used Ricardo Pereira at right-back this season, the Portuguese defender even captaining the Foxes on occasion.

Hume's arrival onto the scene could throw a spanner in the works therefore and make Pereira uncomfortable about his cemented spot in the team, the current Black Cats man arguably could be an upgrade on the 30-year-old.

Looking at FBRef, Hume is superior to Pereira when it comes to all of the important defensive statistics. Hume has averaged 3.03 tackles per game over the last year for the Black Cats, whereas Pereira comes in with a lesser 2.86.

It's Hume's energetic presence that would boost Leicester over sticking with their number 21 - the Black Cats defender averaging 1.54 interceptions per game, whilst Pereira falls flat in comparison with 1.19.

This could make for an interesting transfer tussle in January, with Leicester hopeful of landing the Northern Irish defender.

2 Lucas Beraldo

The Foxes could well attempt to purchase more than just one new defensive recruit this January, Sao Paulo centre-back Lucas Beraldo linked now with a move to the King Power in what would be a coup for the Championship club if he was to sign.

Beraldo has been subject to interest from various Premier League clubs, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and notably Liverpool all attempting to land the Brazilian's services.

Leicester have now reportedly thrown their hat into the ring, an ambitious play by Maresca to strengthen his already rock-solid backline.

Beraldo - who could cost as much as £17m - would give the title-chasing Foxes another composed presence at the back to compete with Wout Faes and Jannick Vestergaard, the 20-year-old completing 71.96 passes per 90 minutes over the last year with Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian defender's style of play has even been described by football journalist Antonio Mango on social media as "courageous", Beraldo unafraid to help out going forward.

If Maresca was to get his man, it could well be a statement signing that shows Leicester aren't fooling around in their bid to go straight back up to the Premier League.

3 Abdul Fatawu

Starring on loan with the Foxes this season, Maresca will want to tie Abdul Fatawu down to a permanent deal this January.

The Sporting CP youngster is excelling in England, accumulating two goals and an assist for the league leaders in the Championship to date.

The Ghanaian winger is also keen to make his stay at the King Power permanent, stating recently in an interview with Soccer Laduma that he'd be happy to stay with the second-tier club as the potential of playing in the top flight is the "dream league" for him.

Leicester do have an option in the short-term loan deal to keep Fatuwu around past this season, able to buy the 19-year-old for a fee of £14.6m if the Foxes are promoted.

Fatawu will hope this potential deal to keep him around permanently can be fast-tracked in January, eager to help his teammates out in the meantime to reach the promised land of the Premier League again.