Norwich City must have thought they were getting their season back on track 12 minutes into their last match at Vicarage Road, racing into a 2-0 lead against Watford with new Canaries star Hwang Ui-Jo popping up with an outrageous long-range strike.

Yet, come full-time against the Hornets, the Canaries were calling for David Wagner's head yet again in charge of the club - Norwich surrendering a two goal lead to lose 3-2, Yáser Asprilla breaking the hearts of the travelling contingent in the Watford away end late on to win the action-packed contest.

A constant bright spark for the Norwich this campaign despite their troubles has been Gabriel Sara in the middle of the park, the Brazilian export signing for the second tier strugglers from São Paulo in 2022 and becoming an instant star at Carrow Road.

This season, even with Norwich languishing in a mid-table spot, Sara has managed to help himself to five goals and and eight assists.

Wagner will be anxiously fearing January already, worrying that his main man could be tempted by a move away from Carrow Road if an attractive suitor comes in for his services.

Here are three replacements the German manager could look to sign if Sara does depart Norwich in the transfer window...

1 Cameron Brannagan

If Wagner wants to replace Sara with a like-for-like swap - a midfielder who can defend competently whilst also chipping in with goals occasionally - Cameron Brannagan currently at Oxford United could well be his man.

Formerly on the books at Liverpool in the U23's set-up, Brannagan has come into his own playing for the U's since leaving Liverpool behind and has been a crucial player at the Kassam Stadium for many years now.

The 27-year-old midfielder has amassed 257 appearances for the League One promotion hopefuls in total, scoring an impressive 45 goals along the way.

This season, Brannagan has led by example again in the middle of the park for the U's. Oxford's number eight continues to be a steady presence for his team, scoring four goals and assisting a further four goals from 16 appearances.

Brannagan's workmanlike attitude also makes him a clear fan favourite at the Kassam, averaging 6.8 ball recoveries per 90 minutes this season.

The 27-year-old could well fancy a fresh challenge, Norwich City a potentially attractive club for the midfielder to move to in January.

2 Callum Styles

Norwich could look to sign this Hungary international when the transfer window reopens next month, Callum Styles a target for plenty of clubs in the summer with West Brom and Burnley potentially eyeing up the 23-year-old in January for a move.

Styles' ceiling is arguably above League One, the central midfield sensation loaned out to Millwall last season away from Barnsley in the wake of the Tykes being relegated to the third tier to see how he'd cope.

Styles didn't quite set the world alight in his year away from South Yorkshire at the Den - only scoring one goal from 22 appearances for the Lions - but the Barnsley number 20 warrants another crack at the division based on his displays in League One this season.

Scoring three times this season and assisting a further goal back at the Tykes, Styles' daring approach on the ball would endear Norwich supporters to him immediately if he were to sign for the Canaries.

Styles has attempted 1.5 shots on goal per 90 minutes this season for Neill Collins' men, unafraid to unpredictably fire an effort at goal to potentially catch the opposing goalkeeper napping to give his team an advantage.

Norwich could well join the queue for Styles' services this January, coming in last minute to land the 23-year-old as a Sara replacement.

3 Gabriel Menino

If Norwich were able to sell Sara on for a considerable fee, the Canaries could well look to replicate the success of signing their star man from São Paulo by delving back into the Brazilian market to sign Gabriel Menino from Palmeiras.

This would be an ambitious transfer deal to pull off - especially as Menino nearly joined Manchester United this summer - but one still worth actively pursuing to fill the gap left behind by Sara.

In 2023 alone, the 23-year-old midfielder has managed to score eight times and assist a further four goals for Palmeiras in all competitions.

Menino would get Norwich fans out of their seats with his full-throttle approach, averaging 1.97 shots on goal per 90 minutes over the last year in his native Brazil, according to FBRef.

Moreover, Menino doesn't rest on his laurels and always wants to advance his team up the pitch - averaging 7.54 progressive passes per 90 minutes over the period, beating Sara in this regard who has a lesser 6.98.

Norwich fans would quickly get over Sara's departure from Norfolk if the club swooped in for Menino, who could - in time - be an upgrade on the former São Paulo man.