Kieran McKenna utilised his past connections with wisely in the summer transfer window, the signing of Brandon Williams on loan proving to be a stroke of genius with the 23-year-old excelling in an Ipswich Town strip.

The expansive full-back has scored two goals from ten games under McKenna in his new surroundings, including a crucial late goal away at Huddersfield to secure a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw back in September.

Missing the last few contests for Ipswich owing to illness, the Ipswich boss will hope he can strike gold again in this upcoming transfer window when it comes to loanees in the building to bolster his squad as they venture into the crunch months to come in the promotion race.

Here are three loan signings Ipswich could potentially try to pull off this January, in the hopes of replicating the success story of Williams...

1 GK - Jamie Cumming

Ipswich could well look to acquire a new goalkeeper in this upcoming January transfer window, to fix the lack of clean sheets present at Portman Road over the last couple of contests - the Tractor Boys conceding a whopping nine goals from their four matches played so far in November, last completing an effective shut-out in a 1-0 away win at Bristol City towards the end of last month.

McKenna could look to Jamie Cumming to solve these issues, an experienced goalkeeper figure at 24 years of age who has amassed 145 games away from parent club Chelsea at a number of loan clubs in the EFL.

Last season, the 6 foot 2 goalkeeper was everpresent at MK Dons in all 46 league contests, keeping 11 clean sheets in total.

If Ipswich need a short-term option in between the sticks, this Chelsea shot-stopper could be their man.

2 CB - Kaelan Casey

Ipswich could look to add faces in defence this January too, a leaky backline often bailed out by the Tractor Boys in attack thankfully. Yet, this gung-ho approach might not be sustainable.

McKenna could use the loan market effectively to add freshness in at the heart of defence therefore and West Ham's Kaelan Casey could well be the young recruit he fancies.

The 19-year-old, who is also captain now of the West Ham U21s, is developing into a top talent for the youthful Hammers - even scoring this season versus Leeds U21s whilst wearing the armband, before reverting back to his usual centre-back duties.

Yet to be loaned away from West Ham, a move to Ipswich could be a fantastic learning curve for the young defender with the Tractor Boys also gaining a new body to help out an erratic defence.

3 LW - Charles Sagoe Jr

McKenna could also be tempted to add another exciting attacker to his ranks in the form of Charles Sagoe Jr, the Arsenal youngster just one of many up-and-coming talents emerging from the Emirates.

Sagoe Jr would slot straight into the set-up at the Tractor Boys, an attacker who can score goals but also prides himself on being able to create and provide assists too.

It's been evident in Ipswich's overall game this season that the goals are shared out amongst a deadly attacking unit, the likes of Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin scoring a combined 12 goals but have also chipped in with a helpful six assists in all competitions.

The 19-year-old Arsenal attacker has managed to score once this season in Premier League 2, whilst notching up an impressive five assists in seven contests - three of those assists coming against the Man Utd U21's, Sagoe Jr a crucial presence on the day to steer Arsenal to a 4-2 victory.

It's even led to him making his senior debut recently against Brentford in the EFL Cup, Sagoe Jr ready now for a Championship loan.