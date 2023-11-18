Everton will be reeling from a recent verdict that has seen them punished with a ten-point deduction in the Premier League, the Toffees alleged to have breached Financial Fair Play rules.

This points deduction would see Sean Dyche's side slide down the division into the top-flight drop-zone, level on points with bottom-of-the-table Burnley and into a dog-fight to stave off relegation in a blink of an eye.

This damning news has come at the worst possible time for the Blues, who had been rejuvenated by recent positive form with a 3-2 victory at Selhurst Park last time out in league action against Crystal Palace meaning Dyche's men were only eight points off Manchester United in sixth spot.

Transfer rumours linking star Everton players away from Goodison Park could intensify as a result of this points deduction revelation, with Jarrad Branthwaite being eyed up by a number of clubs according to reports.

As a result, Dyche might start putting together a list of targets tentatively for his side to go after if their star 21-year-old defender does indeed end up moving on.

Here are three potential centre-backs the Toffees could look at signing if that eventuality occurs...

1 Ben Cabango

Shopping in the EFL market for centre-backs has proven to be a fruitful endeavour for Everton in the past, John Stones joining from Barnsley the obvious example but Branthwaite was also signed by Everton from Carlisle United who now play in League One.

The Toffees will hope that they can pick up another top talent by exploring this pool of players once more, with Ben Cabango standing out at Swansea City this season whom Everton should look to target for a bargain price. At present, Football Transfers' xTV model values him at £7m.

A regular first-teamer with the Swans for a number of seasons now - coming through the Academy ranks at the club before becoming a key senior player - the 23-year-old's strengths lie in his ability to pass out from the back and give his team an added attacking threat going forward when necessary.

Averaging 1.33 progressive carries per 90 minutes over the last year according to FBRef, Cabango would be an exciting addition to the Toffees group if signed that could competently fill the gap left behind by Branthwaite and offer something more unique as a result.

2 Wout Faes

The next target Everton could potentially go after is Leicester City's dominating presence Wout Faes, the Belgian centre-back excelling at Championship level this season after a tricky introduction to the Foxes' first-team in the Premier League.

Averaging a 7.36 Sofascore rating this campaign for Enzo Maresca's promotion-chasers, Faes has helped himself to five clean sheets from the 13 games he's played in with crucial interventions and tackles nullifying opposition attackers effectively.

Winning the ball back 6.4 times per game according to Sofascore, Faes would slot straight into the Toffees set-up in the wake of Branthwaite's exit and provide Dyche's men with some needed steel and defensive resilience.

Question marks could arise about whether or not the £22m-rated defender is cut out for Premier League football, but with his form in the Championship at the moment currently excellent, he deserves another crack at top-flight action to prove himself.

3 Jorrel Hato

The most left-field option out of the three transfers that could be lined up, Jorrel Hato is standing out in the Ajax ranks as an exuberant and confident centre-back at just 17 years of age. As a young talent, he certainly fits the Branthwaite bill when it comes to youthful energy.

It's led to Hato being linked with Liverpool and Arsenal in recent memory, but the Toffees could offer Hato an opportunity to impress straight away in the first team set-up if Branthwaite departs rather than waiting it out for a spot at Anfield or the Emirates.

The Dutch giants find themselves uncharacteristically languishing in 12th spot in the Eredivisie, but Hato is still gaining plaudits for his individual displays amidst the collective mess at the club.

The teenage starlet's performance last match versus Almere showcased his talents at the back, winning nine out of ten aerial and ground duels in the contest as per Sofascore.

The £22m-rated starlet would even wear the captain's armband for the Dutch club in this contest, the world Hato's oyster currently.

Everton gave a young Branthwaite a chance in the first team whilst he was still learning the ropes and never looked back, the Toffees hoping lightning could strike twice if they pursued a deal for Hato.