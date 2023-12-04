Paul Heckingbottom's days in the Sheffield United hot seat did look to be numbered, with the 5-0 loss away at Vincent Kompany's Burnley this weekend - a Premier League relegation rival no less - judged to be the final straw for the Bramall Lane hierarchy.

Not yet officially confirmed, but rumours circulating on social media from many different media outlets point in the direction that the hapless Heckingbottom will be put out of his misery finally after a disastrous start to top-flight life as manager of the Blades - Sheffield United rooted to the foot of the table with only five points secured, conceding an embarrassing 39 goals from just 14 games played.

Former Blades icon in the dug-out Chris Wilder looks set to be Heckingbottom's immediate replacement, as per reports, the 56-year-old departing United in 2021 after completely revitalising the club during his tenure.

He successfully steered the Blades all the way up to the Premier League after the club found themselves marooned in League One, securing an unprecedented ninth placed finish too for the Blades when managing his hometown club in the top flight.

Wilder will hope his anticipated return to the Blades dug-out can re-energise this current group, breathing life back into proceedings after a dismal few months.

Here are three players that Wilder could turn to in order to provoke a revival at the club.

1 John Fleck

Fleck was a midfield maestro under Wilder during his first reign as Blades boss, an integral player centrally.

The Scottish midfielder was pivotal throughout Wilder's near five years at the club, Fleck amassing 44 assists over the five seasons the 56-year-old was present in the dug-out.

The 32-year-old would even score five times during the 2019/20 campaign that saw United play in the Premier League, Fleck adored by the Bramall Lane masses and his boss.

Fleck will be raring to go again upon hearing the news that Wilder is set to return as manager, the diminutive Blades presence barely featuring under Heckingbottom this campaign so far with just one start.

United's number four will no doubt start more games - after being frozen out - if Wilder does come back to the club, Fleck certainly benefitting from this potential managerial switch.

2 Oli McBurnie

McBurnie will also hope he can kickstart his faltering Blades career again under Wilder's management, alongside his fellow compatriot in Fleck.

United's number nine was a reliable goalscorer under Wilder in the top flight during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring six goals from 36 appearances with two of those strikes coming in huge home victories over Chelsea and Tottenham.

The incoming Blades boss will need to put his arm around McBurnie and remind him of this goalscoring prowess, the Scottish forward frustrated and angry in recent matches which was abundantly clear in his quick double booking against Burnley with two unnecessary elbows.

The 27-year-old will want his football to do the talking again away from this petulance, hoping that Wilder can get him firing if he does come in.

3 Auston Trusty

Former Arsenal man Trusty was the only defender from the 5-0 Clarets defeat that could leave Turf Moor with his head held high somewhat, the American centre-back still winning six of his nine duels in the one-sided affair.

Trusty could well be a centre-back Wilder is a fan of, the 56-year-old is always keen to have a full-throttle option at the back who can push his team forward.

The 25-year-old had a really successful loan switch to Birmingham City last campaign before joining United - scoring four times and assisting three goals from defence - and so Wilder will want to make Trusty his main man in a leaky backline.

With 0.56 progressive passes received per 90 minutes over the last year on top of 2.50 tackles registered - as sourced by FBRef - for the Blues and the Blades, Wilder will want to harness Trusty's attacking qualities further whilst hoping he's a rock-solid figure who can begin to shore up a pitiful defence at Bramall Lane.