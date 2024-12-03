Celtic could be busy in the January transfer window as a potential exit could force Brendan Rodgers into action to strengthen his squad, it has been reported.

Celtic flying high in all competitions

It has been a fantastic start to the season for Celtic and Rodgers as they look to back up their 2023-24 double success with yet more silverware at the end of this campaign. Having conceded just four goals all season in the Scottish Premiership, the Bhoys sit four points clear of second placed Aberdeen with a game in hand on Jimmy Thelin's side.

Better yet, Rodgers' side are a massive 11 points clear of Glasgow rivals Rangers, who are languishing in third place following a disappointing start to their own domestic campaign.

Celtic's only loss of the season so far has come in Europe, when they were thrashed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in Germany on a chastening evening for the Scottish giants. Since then, however, they have bounced back strongly, drawing with Europa League champions Atalanta before coming from a goal down to claim a famous win against German side RB Leipzig.

A 1-1 draw with Club Brugge followed, but the result still leaves Celtic in the qualification spots to reach the knockout phase of the competition provided that they can pick up valuable points in their final three games against Dinamo Zagreb, Aston Villa and Swiss side Young Boys.

The January window offers Rodgers a chance to continue shaping his squad as he eyes up silverware on multiple fronts once more, as well as a European run, and now he could be set for a busy month.

Rodgers keen to upgrade on forward

First though, an exit could be on the horizon. That comes with out-of-favour winger Luis Palma reportedly considering his future at Parkhead, with the Sun claiming that the forward is "set to weigh up his options in the coming weeks".

Signed from Greek side Aris in a deal worth just over £3m in 2023, Palma enjoyed a fruitful start to life at Celtic but the performances of Nicolas Kuhn and other forwards have seen him slip down the pecking order this season, starting just one game in Scotland's top flight to date and having been left out of the last three matchday squads.

Luis Palma 23/24 vs 24/25 (SPL) 2023-24 2024-25 Appearances 24 4 Starts 17 1 Goals and Assists 15 0 Total Minutes 1345 98

This has led to him considering his options amid interest from the MLS and Europe in the Honduran international, who continues to feature regularly for his national side and remains on the radar of clubs as a result.

His departure could be expedited by Rodgers, with the report also claiming that the Celtic boss "is understood to be eyeing up a new winger in the winter window".

An addition would likely be an instant upgrade on Palma given his bit-part role at the club, and would push the 24-year-old even further down the wanted list at Parkhead. Could Palma's exit and the arrival of a new winger kick-start what could be a busy window for Celtic?