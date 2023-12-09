Manchester United's topsy-turvy campaign sank to new lows as travelling AFC Bournemouth left the Theatre of Dreams succumbed in a nightmare, winning 3-0 in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag had just been crowned November's Manager of the Month, with Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho winning the player and goal awards respectively. but Manchester United regressed from recent results with a truly abject display against the Cherries - who are in fine form but should never have been allowed to torment the hosts as they did.

Defensively, shocking. In attack, blunt as an age-old blade. Such a display will leave Ten Hag with plenty of consternation ahead of a pivotal week that sees Bayern Munich arrive at Old Trafford in the Champions League before a trip to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

While there were plenty of underperformers on the afternoon, Anthony Martial only succeeded in drilling himself into an insurmountable hole, surely now approaching the end of his time at the club.

Anthony Martial's performance vs Bournemouth

Martial signed for United from Monaco for £36m in 2015 as a 19-year-old; once considered a prodigious talent, he has waned over the years and is now chastised by supporters for his ineffectual displays.

Having now scored just twice across 19 appearances this season, the 28-year-old forward is doing himself no favours and is surely destined for a departure in 2024, described as "toothless" in his centre-forward position by MEN's Samuel Luckhurst as Bournemouth trounced the Red Devils.

As per Sofascore, he took one shot and made one key pass, but only had 35 touches and lost possession 11 times, failing to attempt a single dribble and not offering any defensive contributions.

Writing in his post-match ratings, GOAL's Richard Martin branded the £250k-per-week struggler with a lowly 3/10 score, saying: 'Another dire performance as a starter to file alongside his one at Newcastle. Slow, weak and created almost nothing.'

While his flimsiness in attack was damning, the defensive efforts of Luke Shaw were equally as ruinous to the Red Devils' hopes for a victory, which begs the question as to why Raphael Varane remains on the fringe.

Luke Shaw's performance vs Bournemouth

It's not the first time that Shaw has found himself in central defence, and while he has impressed away from his usual full-back role before, he was culpable for lack of authority today, with his distribution also nothing to write home about.

The England international failed to win a single ground duel (0/4) and was dribbled past twice, failing to win a single tackle - though he was at least active at the back and contributed with five clearances.

Taking 98 touches and completing 88% of his passes, Shaw was crisp for the most part but failed to find his man when placing long passes, finding his man with just one of six efforts.

Described as "careless" by pundit Chris Sutton for his part in Phillip Billing's goal to make it 2-0, Shaw had a match to forget and will have left his manager thinking twice about fielding him at centre-half again.

Handing him a 4/10 match rating, Martin said: 'Found out at centre-back and his lack of height worked against him, being out-jumped by Biling for the second goal. He also lost the ball in the build-up to that goal and his distribution was poor.'

There are so many issues to sort out at Manchester United, and while Shaw is deserving of a regular spot at left-back, today's performance was an illustration of why he should not be fielded in the heart of the rearguard.