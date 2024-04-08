Leeds United are likely to have to cash in one of their big earners this summer after he admitted that he could see himself at another 'amazing' club next season.

Farke's side falter at Coventry

The Championship has been full of twists and turns this season, and it seemed set for another one when leaders Ipswich Town fell to a 1-0 defeat in the East Anglian derby on Saturday lunchtime.

It opened the door for both Leeds United and Leicester City to move into the automatic promotion spots, but while the Foxes took the opportunity with glee, Daniel Farke's side couldn't, falling to a 2-1 defeat against Coventry City to dent their promotion hopes.

The loss leaves Leicester City clear by a point atop the table, and with a game in hand on both of their rivals. Leeds, meanwhile, sit a point behind Ipswich and should they both win their remaining games, Farke's side will become the first side in Championship history to face play off action with over 90 points to their name.

In fact, they would reach 100, a landmark that in other seasons has seen them crowned champions, but this time may not even be enough for promotion.

Championship table 23/24 as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Leicester City 40 28 4 8 43 88 Ipswich Town 41 26 9 6 32 87 Leeds United 41 26 8 7 43 86

Another season in the Championship is likely to spark wholesale squad changes, but some look set to leave irrespective of the division the Elland Road outfit find themselves in come September.

Aaronson keen on permanent exit

Now, Brenden Aaronson has revealed that he would be keen on making his loan move to Union Berlin permanent come the summer.

The USMNT star was signed by Jesse Marsch in the summer of 2022, and signed a 5 year deal worth £45,000 per week, making him one of the club's highest earners when he returns this summer.

It had previously been reported that the club were willing to cut ties with him permanently, but that has been disputed and his future still appears to be up in the air.

For Aaronson though, he seems happy to leave Elland Road should the opportunity arise to remain at Union Berlin, where he has scored twice this season and is currently trying to help them avoid relegation.

“I can see myself remaining here", he told the media. “The club is amazing. it’s not upto me at the end of the day but I have so much respect for Union, the way it has been built, the staff, it’s an amazing family club and they’ve done an amazing job.

“For me, it’s (about) making the right decision in the summer, evaluating the year and going from there. Staying is an option but I can’t say much more.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Leeds grant him his wish, which would likely see them take a major loss on the 30m euros they shelled out for him just two years ago.