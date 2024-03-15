A Leeds United player who earns £450,000 per year has reportedly played his last game for the club.

Leeds begin planning for summer 2024

The Whites currently find themselves in second place, just three points behind league leaders Leicester, and although both clubs were relegated from the Premier League last term, they seem to be doing exactly what Burnley did the season prior and storming the Championship.

Granted, Ipswich Town are also on the cusp of automatic promotion, sitting just one point behind Daniel Farke's squad, so the German may need to achieve the most points ever required to finish second, assuming they can't catch the Foxes that is.

Although rebuild for the top flight will be the next thing on Farke's mind if they can stave off the challenge from below, and there will have to be some departures in order to make way for the newcomers.

In recent days, Leeds have been reported to be 'ready to accept' an offer for their midfielder Marc Roca for example, who is currently plying his trade with Real Betis.

The 27-year-old is having a stellar time in his home country and has been a constant fixture for Manuel Pellegrini thus far.

Marc Roca's season in numbers at Betis Appearances 35 Goals 4 Assists 3 Data from Transfermarkt

Additionally, without the deadline day addition of Conor Roberts on loan from Burnley in January, the club would've been without a natural right-back in their squad, despite Archie Gray's incredible displays in the role. So, a summer rebuild will likely be in the works whether they find themselves promoted or not.

Ian Poveda has played his last game for Leeds

As per Pete O'Rourke from Football Insider, Ian Poveda, who is currently on loan at fellow Yorkshire club Sheffield Wednesday, 'will not be handed a contract renewal' by the Whites. The midfielder had been used by Farke on 10 occasions earlier in the season before departing in January.

The former Barcelona academy player is, however, still held in a high regard by the Leeds manager as he described him as "impressive" following a solid run in training.

"Ian came back with a smile on his face, lots of confidence because he had good performances on this level," the former Norwich manager said. "He was also quite impressive during this training week. I like what he’s showing so far."

Despite playing a total of 30 times for the Whites throughout his stint at the club, it is looking more and more likely that the midfielder will be allowed to move on for free when his £450,000 per year contract expires this summer. This would then allow Farke to designate the empty place in the squad to a new signing, hopefully with Premier League quality.