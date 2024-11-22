As those at Elland Road gear up for their return to action after the international break, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that the 49ers Enterprises have now made an "audacious bid" to sign a Premier League winner.

Leeds transfer rumours

Set to square off against Swansea City in their first game back from the international break, Leeds could end the weekend at the top of the Championship if results go their way in what would be the perfect way to enter a busy festive period of fixtures. A win would also take Daniel Farke's current run to just one defeat in his last five games in charge of the Yorkshire club.

The German deserves great credit for how he's turned around a tough start to the campaign and adjusted to life without both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev in two major injury blows.

That's not to say that he won't be keen for the chance for further reinforcements to arrive in 2025, however, with Robinson now backing those at Elland Road to go in pursuit of a major coup.

According to Robinson, the 49ers and Leeds have now made an "audacious bid" to sign James McAtee from Manchester City in 2025. The former goalkeeper told Football Insider: "Leeds have made an audacious bid for him. He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them.

“And what would they be getting for him in January? £20-25million? £30million? There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal. But I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him.

“He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him. The amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first-team with the talent he has.“

Robinson's statement follows earlier reports that Leeds are eyeing a January loan move to sign the Manchester City academy graduate, who has also attracted the interest of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

"Talented" McAtee could push Leeds towards promotion

If Leeds push ahead and secure McAtee's signature as early as the January transfer window, then he could make the difference in their race to secure promotion. The Premier League winner did exactly that for Sheffield United during the 2022/23 campaign to help them back towards the Premier League, scoring nine goals and assisting a further three. Now, it could be Leeds who benefit.

Described as "talented" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, McAtee looks on course to become the next top prospect to depart The Etihad, following in the footsteps of Cole Palmer. And if he's anything like the Chelsea star, then Leeds could welcome a player who would take them up another level entirely.