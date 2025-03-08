Leeds United are eyeing up a move to sign a potential Junior Firpo replacement who has impressed Elland Road officials.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites will be hoping that when the summer transfer window opens, they will be preparing for life back in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently top of the second tier with 11 games to go and are five points clear of third-place Burnley ahead of the trip to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth on Sunday lunchtime.

Leeds' next 5 Championship fixtures Date Portsmouth vs Leeds March 9 Leeds vs Millwall March 12 QPR vs Leeds March 15 Leeds vs Swansea March 29 Luton vs Leeds April 5

However, Leeds chiefs, and by extension owners the 49ers Enterprises, are already putting things in place ahead of the upcoming market, with a deal agreed for defender Rasmus Kristensen to make his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt permanent, with the Whites set to bring in an initial £5m.

Meanwhile, Leeds have also held talks over a move away for Jack Harrison, who could return to the MLS. There are also numerous contract situations the club need to sort out over the coming months, with star left-back Firpo set to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

There have been rumours of a return to Spain for Firpo, and by the looks of things, Leeds and the 49ers are looking at possible replacements for the 28-year-old.

Leeds eye bid for Wolves defender Bueno

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are considering a bid to sign Hugo Bueno this summer, with the defender currently on loan at Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old, under contract at Wolves until 2028, has impressed those at Elland Road, with the Whites eyeing a move as a result.