In a frantic end to the window, the 49ers Enterprises are now reportedly eyeing a move to sign a Premier League attacker who knocked Leeds United out of the FA Cup in 2023.

Leeds transfer news

Given how their squad has been decimated this summer, it's no surprise to see Leeds ending the transfer window in search of attacking options, with links to the likes of Manuel Benson and, most recently, Largie Ramazani. The UD Almeria star will move to Elland Road after Leeds reached an agreement with the Spanish club before booking a medical, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Even after the winger, however, the Yorkshire club are unlikely to be done on the transfer front, having lost both Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively this summer.

According to Sport 5 in Israel, the 49ers are eyeing a late loan move to sign Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur for Leeds before the transfer window slams shut in just over a week.

The door has reportedly been opened for the winger to secure a loan move away from the Lilywhites this summer following a disappointing debut campaign last time out, which was disrupted by injury.

Looking to rediscover the form that saw him earn a move to Spurs in the first place, where he earns a reported £60,000-a-week, Elland Road could be an ideal destination. In desperate need of another attacker, the 25-year-old could yet emerge to step up late on in the transfer window.

Leeds, of course, have already experienced his quality first-hand, when Solomon's goal knocked them out of the FA Cup in a 2-0 defeat against Fulham in 2023, with Alan Shearer giving him the Player of the Match award.

"Decisive" Solomon would ease Summerville blow

Whilst he hasn't been handed the opportunity to star in North London yet, Solomon showed exactly what he was capable of in a loan spell at Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk before he chose Spurs on a permanent basis. It was at Craven Cottage in 2023 when the winger stole the headlines by scoring a stunner and starring against Leeds to advance in the FA Cup.

Building a reputation for such goals, Solomon quickly earned the praise of Fulham boss Marco Silva, who said via BBC Sport: "He's been a decisive player for us.

"Like Willian, Bobby [Decordova-Reid], and the other two are waiting for the chance [Dan James, Harry Wilson]. He's really important for us. But I have to repeat the other two are doing really well."

So, if Leeds are looking to replace Summerville this season, then signing Solomon on loan could turn into a stroke of genius, given the calibre of player that the winger is when fit and firing.