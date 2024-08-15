With the Championship campaign underway, Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move to sign an alternative to Jonathan Rowe who has been valued at up to £10m this summer.

Leeds transfer news

Following the heartbreak of last season's Wembley defeat, Leeds will be hoping to go again in pursuit of what they'll desperately want to be a successful promotion push.

As ever though, it's unlikely to be an easy route to the Premier League, with the Whites opening their campaign with a disappointing, action-packed 3-3 draw against newly-promoted Portsmouth.

Salvaging a point, those at Elland Road at least showed plenty of fight and the type of fight that they may yet need to show in the remainder of the summer transfer window if they want to land their targets.

That could yet include in their pursuit for Rowe, who has made his desire to leave Norwich City clear after dropping out of their squad in an opening-day defeat against Oxford United. Alas, as things stand, the winger remains a Norwich player, with the Canaries' £15m price tag reportedly deemed too steep for the likes of Marseille.

With that said, the Whites and the 49ers Enterprises may now turn to an alternative option. According to TEAMtalk, the 49ers and Leeds are now eyeing a move to sign Million Manhoef from Stoke City before the end of the transfer window, with the Potters valuing him at up to £10m. The winger has reportedly attracted the interest of a number of Championship clubs, with Leeds among those exploring the option of a move.

A cheaper alternative to Rowe and a player who could help fill the void left behind by Crysencio Summerville, Leeds' pursuit of Manhoef could prove to be a stroke of genius.

"Great" Manhoef can replicate Rowe's quality

It's no real shock that Norwich value Rowe at a hefty £15m this summer, but that may leave Leeds with no choice other than to pursue Manhoef over the the want-away winger. The Stoke star has shown glimpses of his quality since arriving in January, which has seemingly been enough to attract those in Yorkshire to a player more than capable of replicating Rowe's quality on the right-hand side.

Championship stats 23/24 (via FBref) Million Mahoef Jonathan Rowe Minutes 816 2,040 Goals 4 12 Assists 1 2 Expected Goals 3.2 5.3 Key Passes P90 1.76 1.06

In the equivalent of just over nine games, Manhoef managed five goal involvements and was outperforming his expected goals in positive signs that there's plenty more to come from the 22-year-old Dutchman.

On the cusp of bursting into life for the Potters, Leeds could be wise to make their move for Manhoef this summer, rather than wait for his price tag to reach levels similar to that of Rowe.

Described as a "great signing" for Stoke by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the former Premier League club may not be keen to lose their winger just seven months after securing his signature, however.