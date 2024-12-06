Leeds United chiefs are reportedly in talks over a potential swap deal which could see a current Whites player join a Red Bull side.

Players who could leave Leeds in 2025

Daniel Farke’s side are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking and currently find themselves on the same Championship points after 18 games at this stage last season.

Should Leeds fail to go up, then a number of star players could depart, following on from exits for Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter over the summer. In January, Joe Gelhardt has already been linked with a loan or permanent exit, with Rangers one of many sides interested in the young forward.

Meanwhile, Junior Firpo is into the final few months of his Elland Road contract and could leave for free if the club remain in the second tier. Alongside Firpo, fellow big earner Patrick Bamford has been linked with a Leeds exit, with the top earner, on £70,000-a-week, struggling for game time under Farke.]

Defender Max Wober has also continued to be mooted with a move away in 2025 after failing to secure an exit in the summer, and a new update has now emerged.

Leeds in talks over Max Wober exit in possible Red Bull swap deal

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, talking to Leeds United News, the 49ers Enterprises are in regular contact and talks over a possible Leeds exit for Wober.

RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig were named as potential suitors, and Bailey adds that players at those clubs could replace Wober in a swap deal, should the Austria international leave, although the Whites think Wober still has a “big part to play”.

“We are told that Leeds, now part of the Red Bull network, are in regular contact and as part of those talks, there was talks about Wober and a potential loan to Salzburg.

“Wober is concerned about his lack of game time but Leeds generally think he has a big part to play. However, there are players at both Leipzig and Salzburg who are available and could help cover Wober, whilst also bolstering Leeds’ options.

“We are told that conversations are continuing, and even if Wober does not leave – we could very well see players arriving at Elland Road from elsewhere in the Red Bull network.”

It looks as if Leeds’ links to the Red Bull network could result in dealings with the likes of Leipzig and Salzburg in the future, even if Wober remains in Yorkshire.

However, before the Red Bull partnership, the Whites had already completed deals for the likes of Tyler Adams, Wober, Rasmus Kristensen and Jean-Kevin Augustin from Leipzig and Salzburg, all of whom failed to shine at Elland Road, so Leeds will be hoping for more success should they go down that route again.