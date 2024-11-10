Eyeing Championship promotion at the second time of asking, the 49ers have reportedly joined the race to sign a defensive reinforcement that Leeds United chiefs have been keeping tabs on.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites took full advantage of Sunderland's slip this weekend to close the gap on the Black Cats to just two points in pursuit of automatic promotion. Goals from Jayden Bogle and substitute Joel Piroe ensured that the Yorkshire club eased to a fairly comfortable victory over Queens Park Rangers in the end to return to winning ways following mid-week defeat against Millwall.

That victory comes at a much-needed time following a reported reshuffle behind the scenes at Elland Road, leading to the departures of both technical director Gretar Steinsson and Jordan Miles in the last few days. Eyeing promotion, Leeds will hope that change away from the action doesn't have an impact on the form of Daniel Farke's side.

With a place in the Premier League in mind, meanwhile, the Yorkshire club have seemingly set their sights on an in-demand defender. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, the Leeds are in the race to sign Archie Brown, who club chiefs have been keeping tabs on in recent months.

The Whites aren't alone in their interest in the KAA Gent defender, however, with Chelsea big admirers of the former Derby County man and West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Brentford all watching Brown this season.

What Leeds could offer over the Premier League sides is crucial game time for Brown, who won't want to settle for a place on the bench after earning such interest whilst at Gent. In a busy race to sign the defender, Leeds may well emerge to welcome Brown back to English football for the first time since 2020.

"Complete" Brown has crucial versatility

Whether Leeds find themselves in the Premier League this time next season or, indeed, fighting for promotion once again in the Championship, depth will be the key to any success. And Brown's versatility would add exactly that. Naturally a left-back, the 22-year-old can also play left-midfield and centre-back to potentially offer Farke cover for Junior Firpo over Sam Byram as well as a back-up for Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Impressive at Gent, Brown instantly earned the praise of the Belgium club's former head of scouting Samuel Cardenas, who told their official website following the defender's arrival: "Archie is a player we followed last season in the Swiss 2nd division. He first played as a central defender and then quickly switched to the left-back position. For us, he is an option in both positions.

"Archie has all the qualities to succeed here: he is a complete player, fast, athletic, a solid defender and technically very strong with dynamism and attacking impulses."

Still just 22 years old, the former Derby defender could yet come back to haunt his former club by joining fellow Championship side Leeds in 2025.