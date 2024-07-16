The 49ers Enterprises have reportedly made a move to sign an "outstanding" player for Leeds United in a potential £4m deal, with the club receiving a reply.

Leeds transfer news

It looks set to be a busy summer at Elland Road, with both incomings and outgoings meaning Daniel Farke's squad could look very different by the time the opening game of the Championship season rolls around.

Glen Kamara is set to join Ligue 1 Rennes side after only one season in a Leeds shirt, with the club seemingly happy for the Finland international to move on to pastures new. It looks as though Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has been lined up as his direct replacement, in what could be an eye-catching summer addition.

The Whites are also reportedly interested in signing Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle, as Farke looks to bolster his quality and depth at the back. The 23-year-old started 32 matches in the Premier League last season but was powerless to do anything about his side making a quickfire return to the Championship.

RB Salzburg forward Petar Ratkov has also been linked with joining Leeds, being looked at as an alternative option to Daniel Jebbison, who plies his trade at Bournemouth. Now, a new update regarding one of the aforementioned targets has emerged.

Leeds make bids for "outstanding" right-back

According to a new update from Football Insider, 49ers and Leeds have submitted two offers for United defender Jayden Bogle, with both reportedly around the £4m mark with different payment structures.

The Whites have been unsuccessful in their attempts to date, however, with the Blades rejecting both bids, but the player himself "has told friends he is keen on joining Leeds", also informing his current club that he "will not be signing an extension beyond the summer of 2025."

At this point, it could be a surprise to some if Bogle didn't end up at Leeds this summer, considering he wants the move to happen, and the fact that he only has one more year remaining on his current deal. Granted, the Blades are being stubborn for the time being, but they may not want to lose him on a free transfer this time next season.

The Englishman could be an excellent signing for the Whites, possessing Premier League experience and also winning three caps for England's Under-20s in the past, and Blades manager Chris Wilder has spoken of his admiration for him recently, saying:

"Yes, hopefully [Bogle will stay]. He's been outstanding. We knew a lot about him when we brought him into the building, him and Max. “It was arguably one of the club's best deals, in terms of the numbers."

Jayden Bogle's 2023/24 Premier League stats Total Appearances 34 Starts 32 Goals 3 Assists 0 Clearances per game 2.5 Tackles per game 1.9 Aerial duel wins per game 1.5

At 23, Bogle remains a young player with long-term potential, as well as being capable of thriving at right-back or on the wing, with such versatility likely to appeal to Farke. It is now a case of possibly upping the offer and hoping Sheffield United accept it, reaching a point where all parties are on the same page.