Leeds United are now on the verge of sealing a deal to allow one member of their squad to depart this January as they look to trim Daniel Farke's ranks.

Leeds transfer news

Though currently top of the Championship, Leeds are still looking to bolster their ranks this winter, according to reports.

The Elland Road side are reportedly eyeing a potential new goalkeeper following several mistakes from Illan Meslier, while second-choice shot-stopper Karl Darlow played against Harrogate Town and helped his side win 1-0 against the lower league local outfit.

Meanwhile, they have renewed their interest in Mergim Berisha for the remainder of the campaign as they look to add more firepower to their ranks.

For him to arrive, however, there may have to be movement out from the current frontline, which is already congested, and now that is precisely what appears to be happening at Elland Road.

Leeds agree attacker exit after offer

That comes as a free report from Hull Live claims that Leeds have "now sanctioned" Joe Gelhardt's departure on loan for the remainder of the season, with the talented forward set to join Hull City for the second half of the Championship campaign.

It is even claimed that the move "could be confirmed in the next 48 hours" after he was left out of the squad against Harrogate Town, with Leeds and the 49ers accepting a loan offer from the Tigers.

He is expected to be eligible for Hull City's next game, when they face Millwall on Saturday, and it is added that watching Hull City fight back to draw 3-3 with Leeds a week ago "rubber-stamped his desire to join the Tigers".

Gelhardt's exit is no real surprise, with the forward having seen just nine minutes of Championship action over the first half of the campaign and starting just once in the Carabao Cup.

Though Farke dubbed him "a really top-class human being and he’s a quality player", he opened the door to his departure earlier in the month.

"Joffy (Gelhardt) is a candidate (to leave) as he hasn't played that much", the Leeds boss explained ahead of his side's clash with Harrogate Town.

However, Farke could be grateful that the move is only a loan, with Gelhardt held in high regard by the German taskmaster.

"I have an open relationship with him (Gelhardt) and have made it clear I rate him. It's tough on him as he is a top character with his qualities; it is just a competition thing. I have preferred to stick with Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph. It is tough for him as he works his socks off in every training session. He knows I trust him. His behaviour is unbelievable.

Gelhardt still has two and a half years left to run on his £15,000 a week deal at Elland Road, meaning that all parties will have a chance to re-assess his situation over the summer without the pressure of his contract running down, while the forward will get some much needed first-team action, albeit with one of Leeds' Championship rivals.