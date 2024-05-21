Leeds United have been credited with an interest in a soon-to-be free agent this summer, but will likely have to secure promotion to the Premier League to make the move a reality this summer.

Leeds one game from history

Daniel Farke's side moved to within one game of an instant return to the Premier League courtesy of a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich City at Elland Road, which saw them advance to the Championship play-off final at the expense of the Canaries. Now, a date with Southampton, who finished a place below Leeds in the final table, awaits.

The Saints will head into the tie with no shortage of confidence, with Russell Martin's side having got the better of Leeds on both occasions across the 2023/24 season, winning 3-1 at St Mary's before beating Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road at the beginning of May, one of several results that saw Farke's miss out on automatic promotion and have to settle for a play-off place.

Leeds will also have to make history to overcome the Saints, with the Yorkshire side never having managed to secure promotion through the play-offs before, and failing in their most recent attempt in 2019 when they were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Leeds' play-off record (League One and Championship) Year Exit stage 2019 Semi-final 2009 Semi-final 2008 Final 2006 Final 1987 Final

Should they manage to make history, it appears that they already have their transfer plans laid out.

Leeds make approach for free agent

Money could be tight at Elland Road this summer, with some exits on the cards, which could see the 49ers Enterprises exploring the loan and free agent market more. One area that they are looking to strengthen is at right back, where young talent Archie Gray has played most of the season.

To do that, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that they have identified 28-year-old German international Marius Wolf, who is set to be among the Borussia Dortmund squad taken to Wembley to contest the Champions League final at the beginning of June.

However, his £54,000-a-week deal expires this summer, and it seems increasingly likely that he will leave Dortmund as a free agent. According to Sky, Leeds are "interested" in the defender, and he could become a "serious option" should they secure promotion back to the top flight, with an enquiry already made.

Emre Can, who has played alongside Wolf at both club and international level, was full of praise for his teammate during one particular purple patch last season, claiming that "Marius has always had top quality and has done a great job at the club in recent weeks". Meanwhile, coach Edin Terzić hailed his full back, adding:

"Marius has been really good all season. He has helped out a lot in defence, even though he is more of an offensive player. He has good technical ability on the ball and stays calm in pressure situations. He can cross the ball really well and he’s improved a lot defensively."

Though Leeds have enquired about the defender, they may have to fight off interest from Spain and Saudi Arabia should they want to land his signature this summer, but first, they'll have to find a way past a stubborn Southampton side.