Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are now thought to be plotting to give a new contract to a "magnificent" player who has just over 18 months left on his current deal, according to a fresh claim.

Farke's future at Leeds in doubt

The future of Daniel Farke at Elland Road is a major talking point currently, with the German under pressure after a hit-and-miss start to the Championship season for his Whites team. In fairness, Leeds do still sit sixth in the league table, helped by last Saturday's 2-0 win away to Cardiff City, but this is a squad expected to push for automatic promotion.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, potential replacements are being looked at for Farke, should 49ers Enterprises decide to part company with him, and West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has been linked with the job, as he continues to do his reputation no harm at all.

The 41-year-old has guided the Baggies to the top of the Championship, following five wins and a draw from their six matches this season to date, with former Leeds academy player Romario Vieira even describing him as a "genius". While the managerial situation is headline news at the moment, a key update has now emerged regarding the future of a current Leeds player.

Leeds want new deal for "magnificent" star

According to Football Insider, Leeds want to hand a new deal to Dan James, as the 49ers group look to tie down one of the most influential attacking players at the club. It is stated that the Whites are set to open talks to extend the 26-year-old's stay at Elland Road, in order to avoid "entering the final 18 months of his deal with no agreement in place".

Giving James a new-and-improved contract at Leeds is a no-brainer for 49ers, considering what an important figure he has become since trading Manchester United for the Whites back in 2021. Having been loaned out to Fulham in 2022/23, the £2.6m-a-year Welshman has impressed since returning, with Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson heaping praise on him, calling him "absolutely magnificent".

Dan James' club career stats Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 89 18 12 Manchester United 74 9 9 Fulham 39 6 10 Swansea City 23 3 1

James bagged 13 goals and seven assists in the Championship last season, which helped Leeds get into the playoff final, and he has started to consistently bring end product to the team, which was seen by some as a weak aspect of his game in the past.

Still only 26 years of age, there is still so much more to come from the former United winger, who has seven goals in 53 caps for Wales, and the fact that he is out of contract in the summer of 2026 highlights why it is so important to get an extension sorted as soon as possible.

That would put Leeds in a far stronger bargaining position than they currently are, should James suddenly look to leave the club, and more importantly tie down a crucial player for the foreseeable future.