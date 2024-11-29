Not looking to miss out on a rising star, the 49ers Enterprises have now reportedly sent Leeds United officials to join the race in pursuit of a rising star in Scottish football, who has attracted plenty of interest as of late.

Leeds transfer news

Leeds know all about trying to keep hold of a future star, of course, having failed to prevent Archie Gray's exit to Tottenham Hotspur in a summer full of exits a few months ago. Now, they'll want to flip the script and land a young sensation of their own in the transfer market.

Those at Elland Road are in a strong position to convince reinforcements too, given that they now sit top of the Championship in the early race for title glory and subsequent promotion.

When the January transfer window arrives, the Yorkshire club have the opportunity to welcome the additions that could all but seal promotion to the Premier League, before then turning their attention towards future stars for Daniel Farke's side.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, the 49ers have now sent Leeds officials to join the race for Lennon Miller, who has been priced at a minimum £5m by Motherwell as they look to at least benefit from the Scottish sensation's potential exit.

Those at Elland Road aren't the only ones interested, however. In fact, a whole host of English clubs are reportedly chasing Miller's signature, including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Championship rivals Sunderland. With that said, it could be an impressive coup if Leeds managed to welcome the 18-year-old midfielder.

A player who may make up for Gray's exit, Leeds should go all out to sign Miller if they're given the opportunity when 2025 arrives.

"Exciting" Miller could make up for Gray's departure

Injuries to midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev caused quite the headache for Farke, although Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have been brilliant in their absence. A situation which highlighted Leeds' lack of depth in the middle of the park at the time, Miller's arrival wouldn't just be one for the future.

The teenager has starred in Motherwell's senior side this season, reaching four goals and four assists to prove that he no longer belongs in academy football. Now, he looks destined for his biggest move yet.

As a result of his continued rise over the last year or so, Miller has attracted plenty of interest and praise, with most of that coming from Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell, who told reporters as relayed by The Herald earlier this year: "I just think he is a really exciting talent. If he was playing at one of the other clubs I would be waxing lyrical about him as well because I do get excited when you see really good footballers in Scotland.

“It’s brilliant for us all to market and sell the product and the brand in this country. I am absolutely delighted that I feel we have got one of the top guys at his age and somebody that I believe can go on and have a real, real good future in the game."