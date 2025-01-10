Leeds United and the 49ers are weighing up whether to sell a young midfielder this month who has impressed during a spell out on loan, according to a new report.

Leeds United transfer news

The Whites are yet to get any transfer business completed, but there is still plenty of time remaining for Daniel Farke to strengthen his side this month, despite saying he doesn’t “expect much” in terms of incomings.

This week started with a report stating that Leeds are interested in signing defender Andrew Omobamidele from Nottingham Forest. The Yorkshire have opened talks to sign the centre-back, as he looks to find regular football after falling out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo.

As well as looking at Omobamidele, Leeds are also considering making an offer for Emmanuel Latte Lath of Middlesbrough. The Boro man is considered a player that the Whites like, but they are not alone in their pursuit, as West Ham, Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also chasing the striker.

Furthermore, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies is a player Leeds have been linked with for a while, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that the Welshman could run his contract down and sign for the Whites in the summer: “With Davies, the natural thing is to run down the contract. Leeds United remain interested. So that could be one to watch in the coming weeks.”

49ers pondering selling Leeds gem after return from loan

Incomings are going to be the focus for the Championship side, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are open to selling midfielder Cian Coleman if a transfer that suits the player and club becomes available.

The 20-year-old has come through the academy at Thorp Arch, playing for the club’s under-18s and under-21s. Coleman has played 80 games for Leeds’ academy sides, and he has impressed, chipping in with many goals and assists.

In October, Leeds decided to send Coleman out on loan to National League North side Buxton FC. The agreement was for an initial one-month loan but, given the impact he made at the club in the short time there, that agreement was then tripled in length to last until the start of the January transfer window.

Cian Coleman's Buxton stats Apps 12 Goals 4 Assists 2

Coleman has now returned to Elland Road, and he is eligible to go out on loan to a higher club. A fresh loan for the second half of the campaign is expected to be looked at by the Championship side, but the Yorkshire Evening Post also adds that a permanent move could be sanctioned for a player who is out of contract at the end of this season. Leeds have been known for allowing young players to leave the club on a permanent basis for minimal fees when they are coming to the end of their contracts.