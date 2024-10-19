Leeds United could reportedly sign a Red Bull forward who may end up possibly replacing Patrick Bamford at Elland Road.

Bamford looking to quit Leeds in 2025

It has been a frustrating period for Bamford under Daniel Farke, with the striker falling behind both Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe in the attacking pecking order during the 2024/25 season. During Farke’s first season in charge, Bamford suffered with a few injury problems but scored eight goals for Leeds as they reached the playoff final at Wembley.

His purple patch in front of goal came under Marcleo Bielsa where he scored 16 goals in the Championship title winning season and then 17 in the Premier League in 2020/21.

However, Bamford is now looking to quit Leeds in 2025, according to new reports, after growing frustrated with his playing time under Farke.

Patrick Bamford's stats at Leeds Appearances 191 Goals 60 Assists 22

The centre-forward, who is Leeds’ highest earner on £70,000-a-week, has around 18 months left to run on his Elland Road contract, and the 49ers Enterprises may have already identified a potential replacement for the 31-year-old.

Leeds linked with Red Bull forward

According to The Daily Mail, relayed by MOT Leeds News, Leeds is a landing spot for RB Salzburg forward Adam Daghim. Leeds now have a connection to the club through their links with Red Bull, however, Premier League sides Brentford and Leicester City are also linked with the 19-year-old.

The Whites appear to be a potential destination for Daghim, who was even linked with both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund last month.

Pep Lijnders, who currently manages RB Salzburg, was full of praise for Daghim recently, saying via Football Transfers: “Adam has great potential. I don't like to single out individual players but he has ability, he is quick, he is very committed and has a big heart. He works for the team.”

A Denmark youth international, Daghim can play as a right winger, left winger or as a centre-forward and is valued at €5m by Transfermarkt. The 6 foot 1 forward has just 18 months remaining on his Salzburg contract and has scored two senior goals in 16 appearances for his current employers.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig also likes what he sees in Daghim, listing his pace and acceleration, off-the-ball movement, pressing, technique and dribbling as his main strengths.

“It’s his trademark move. When Daghim sees an open space he can run into and his teammate with a ball, he instantly demands a pass. It often ends with a dangerous cross.

“Daghim has a great instinct and understanding of what’s happening on the pitch. He’s either ready to run to receive a long ball or close enough to speed up the action.

“With his impressive pace and acceleration, it should be obvious that the Dane fits perfectly in the long-ball and counter-attack-based philosophy of Liefering. It’s also one of the reasons he’s the main goalscorer of the team.”

A move to Yorkshire could be one to watch in 2025 for Daghim, as will be Bamford’s future at Elland Road.