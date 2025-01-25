Leeds United are set to sign an "incredible" new forward player for Daniel Farke before the deadline, according to one report.

Farke outlines three positions Leeds could strengthen

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises are yet to make a signing in 2025, with the club’s only pieces of business being loan exits for Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew.

On the pitch, things are going to plan, with Leeds five points better off than they were at this stage last season after 29 Championship games. There is still time for the club to add to their squad before the February 3 deadline, though, and Farke said a centre-back, attacking midfielder and centre-forward are positions Leeds could still strengthen in.

“There are still a few positions we could have a deeper look at if they can improve the squad. But right now, I’m a little bit more calmer with not being in panic mode with the need to have to do something.

“I think it’s fair to say if there is a creative offensive player out there, like a number 10 position, then it is something that could be beneficial for our group.

"Brenden Aaronson has been excellent this season and a key player for us. But we might have a similar player like him in our group. Of course we have players who can play in this role.

“If there is a solution for a creative midfield player it definitely make sense to stay awake. In all the other areas we are covered. The only two [positions] we have to stay awake in my head is the centre-back position… and perhaps a bit in the striker position.”

In attack, Patrick Bamford continues to be out injured, leaving Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph as the options for Farke. One attacker who has been loosely linked is Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and it looks as if a move has gathered pace.

Leeds set to sign Kelechi Iheanacho, report claims

According to a report from Score Nigeria, Leeds are set to sign Iheanacho before the transfer deadline.

Akor Adams is set to join Sevilla from Montpellier which will allow Iheanacho to move back to England and Elland Road. The report doesn’t mention if a transfer will be loan or permanent, with things not going to plan for the former Leicester City striker in Spain.

Iheanacho's career stats Appearances Goals Assists Leicester City 232 61 34 Manchester City 64 21 7 Sevilla 11 3 0 Nigeria 56 15 8

The 28-year-old, who has scored once against the Whites during his career, was brought to Sevilla by former Leeds chief Victor Orta, but it hasn’t been a move that has gone to plan, scoring just three times in 11 appearances.

Iheanacho, dubbed “incredible” by Brendan Rodgers, netted five times in 23 appearances in the Championship as the Foxes lifted the title, so he may have his eyes on another second-tier crown with Leeds in the final months of the season.