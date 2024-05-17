Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are reportedly standing firm with regards to one of Daniel Farke's key players, with a top-flight club now unable to afford him this summer.

Leeds United promotion hopes & transfer news

The Whites enjoyed a memorable evening on Thursday, producing a fantastic performance to beat Norwich City in the Championship playoff semi-final second leg with what looked like relative ease.

A blistering first half display saw Leeds 3-0 up at the interval, and Crysencio Summerville's goal after the break proved to be the icing on the cake, as they booked a place at Wembley for the playoff final on May 26th.

If the Whites do secure promotion back to the Premier League, it will immediately increase their chances of making exciting signings in the summer transfer window, with top-quality individuals far more keen to play in the top flight than the Championship.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to Leeds is Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove, with the 22-year-old unhappy at his current club. He has made 29 appearances in Serie A this season, but only 16 of those have been starts, so he may feel that being a regular starter elsewhere could be best for his development.

There are also plenty of current players who could leave Elland Road in the summer, from Summerville to Archie Gray, and one of the most recent reports has suggested that the Whites will also part ways with Brenden Aaronson, who is currently on loan at Union Berlin.

49ers holding firm with Leeds United star

According to a fresh claim from Record [via Sport Witness], Leeds star Junior Firpo is likely to be "too expensive" for Real Betis this summer, with Leeds chiefs refusing to budge on their price tag, which is not revealed in the report. The left-back only has one year remaining on his current Whites deal, but despite this, Leeds are refusing to let him leave on the cheap.

This has to be looked at as a boost for Leeds, considering Firpo has been an undoubted asset for the club this season, playing an important role in their Championship promotion charge.

The 27-year-old may not necessarily be one of the first names on Farke's team sheet, but he has still chipped in with eight assists in the league - only four had come his way before the start of the current campaign, suggesting that he has gone up a gear. He was described as "sensational" and "wonderful" by Sky Sports commentator Andy Hinchcliffe, following a key assist against Middlesbrough last month.

Related Leeds' 9/10 sensation outshone Summerville to become play-off hero Leeds United swept Norwich City aside with ease to reach the Championship play-off final.

There was a time when the £60,000-a-week Firpo felt like an expendable figure, having failed to make an impact after joining from Barcelona, but he could now be considered an important player to keep hold of ahead of a second stint for him in the Premier League, making Real Betis' stance positive for Leeds.