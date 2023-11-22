Norwich City managed to get back to winning ways right before the International break kicked in, David Wagner's Canaries coming from behind against Cardiff City to win 3-2 on their travels to the Welsh capital.

Two goals in the final ten minutes for the travelling Yellows secured the dramatic three points, a fortunate Ryan Wintle own goal trickling in to level the scores with Adam Idah then becoming Norwich's hero on the day to score a late winner.

Still, the mood around Norwich is sour - the Canaries are way off the promotion pack near the top of the division, with thoughts in Norfolk centreing on the fact Wagner has just simply bought himself more time to cling onto his precarious job post with this victory.

Wagner can't take all the blame for Norwich's recent woes however, with a number of players falling short of their usual standards this season to contribute to the ongoing mess.

Here are five players taking up 15% of the wage bill in the Canaries camp who could be sweating about their immediate futures in the first team...

1 Onel Hernandez

With the Norfolk-based club since the 2017-18 season, it could be time for the eight-time Cuba international to move on permanently to a new club in the near future.

Hernandez has been shipped out on loan in recent years in the hopes to get him back up to speed, but this season for Norwich as a regular first-teamer again, he is floundering in the Championship when needed.

Averaging a sub-par 6.65 Sofascore rating this season, the once electric winger - who scored eight times during the 2018-19 promotion season under previous manager Daniel Farke - is now largely anonymous in matches with zero goals this term and just one meagre assist next to his name.

Displays against Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough really highlighted Hernandez's current ineffectiveness, the Canaries humbled on their own turf both times with their Cuban midfielder way off the pace - successful with just one of his three dribble attempts against Boro, whilst his display against Rovers saw him dodge defensive duties with only three of his eight ground duels won as per Sofascore.

Hernandez will be fighting for his Norwich career with the January transfer window coming into view, the 30-year-old in dire need of revitalising his faltering time at Carrow Road.

2 Przemysław Płacheta

Similarly, Norwich's Polish midfielder Płacheta is also at a point in his Canaries career where he could be easily moved on.

Signed with high hopes he could be a star down the left wing for Norwich - Płacheta once an exciting up-and-coming prospect coming through at RB Leipzig in Germany - the 25-year-old hasn't ever really got going for the Yellows since making the move from his native Poland in 2020.

Loaned out to Birmingham City last season, Płacheta hasn't arrived back to Carrow Road as a different beast unfortunately and finds himself on the periphery yet again.

Averaging 36 minutes on the pitch for Wagner's underperformers this season as per Sofascore, Płacheta has regularly underwhelmed when substituted on.

Norwich's number 20 was afforded 63 minutes on the pitch versus Coventry City at the start of October, but was more of a hindrance to his side in that draw than an attacking outlet - giving up three fouls in the contest, whilst also only successfully dribbling one out of four dribble attempts versus the Sky Blues.

Płacheta's saving grace could be Jonathan Rowe departing in January, freeing up a left-wing spot for Norwich's number 20 to fill if he can turn around his Canaries career.

3 Ben Gibson

Centre-back Ben Gibson is also fighting for his career in Norfolk, the ex-Middlesbrough defender not covering himself in glory with his displays at the back this season before picking up a foot injury.

His final display before being sidelined was a commendable one, attempting to play the role of brick wall for the Canaries away at Sunderland in a 3-1 defeat, but his other displays from October left much to be desired.

Displays against Leeds United and Swansea City showcased his frailties for all to see, winning only one of his four attempted ground and aerial duels versus the Whites as per Sofascore whilst also being wasteful with the ball away at the Swans with possession lost 11 times.

His usual starting spot in the Norwich backline is now up for grabs, with younger and fresher options such as Jaden Warner given a chance in his place.

It will be intriguing to see whether Gibson does come straight back into the first team when his injury has healed up, or whether he's reduced to a reserve player for the Canaries.

4 George Long

Summer signing Long hasn't made the most of Angus Gunn's absence from the first team in goal, Norwich's usual shot-stopper sidelined much like Gibson with a knock.

His goalkeeping display in the 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers recently saw Long have a torrid afternoon, making only one meaningful save all game as per Sofascore with the Rovers forwards buoyed on as a result.

Even in the Cardiff win, Long managed to concede two goals in quick succession - the Bluebirds benefitting much like Blackburn.

With suggestions that Angus Gunn could be back to full fitness for this weekend's second-tier clash versus QPR, it wouldn't be a shock at all to see the Norwich number 12 give his temporary number one spot back up to the returning Scotsman.

He would revert back to a position on the bench again most likely, back-up goalkeeper duties resumed for the ex Millwall man.

5 Adam Idah

It's time now for Idah to step up to the plate for Norwich and become their starting striker, the Irishman who has been with the Canaries as a youngster since featuring in the Academy always playing second fiddle to another figure up top.

Norwich need a new talismanic figure in attack too, especially in the wake of Teemu Pukki departing the Yellows this summer - a reliable replacement for the out-going Finnish icon never found.

Idah will have to fight in order to stake a claim to be the starting striker Norwich desire therefore, the 22-year-old only starting seven games this season for his employers as per Sofascore.

Yet, with his late strike sealing a win away at Cardiff last match, Norwich's number 11 could have played himself into contention for a starting spot against QPR this coming weekend.

He's even scored on International duty with the Republic of Ireland in the break from Championship football, netting versus New Zealand.