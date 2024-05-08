Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared a fresh update out of Stamford Bridge, with another player expected to leave Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea tipped for fire-sale to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules

Blues transfer chiefs, spearheaded by chairman Todd Boehly, have invested heavily in the Chelsea squad over the last two years.

Their total outlay exceeds £1 billion since Clearlake Capital and BlueCo's takeover of the west London club in 2022, with Mauricio Pochettino backed to the tune of over £400m just last summer.

This has led to some concerns over Chelsea's ability to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules set out by the Premier League, which only allow clubs to make a loss no greater than £105 million across a rolling three-year period.

Chelsea's most expensive signings of Todd Boehly era Price tag Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

Chelsea are currently far above this limit, and respected journalists like The Telegraph's Matt Law have claimed that Chelsea could have to raise £100m through a fire-sale of players before the financial deadline on June 30 - or risk sanctions akin to those of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

There are many who could be offloaded in a bid to balance the books, with Chelsea considering selling both Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah as two options. Winger Raheem Sterling has also been linked with a Chelsea exit in this regard, but there are many others currently out on loan who don't appear to have a future there.

"We also thought that before June 30th 2024, they're going to have to make sales as well," said Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth last month.

"So you would think decisions, particularly on some of their homegrown players and their academy players, will have to be made before June 30th. So keep an eye on the likes of Conor Gallagher, keep an eye on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah as well, because selling those players would represent pure profit for Chelsea, which is probably what they need going into the next financial year from July 1st onwards."

Indeed, Romelu Lukaku is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, while the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Ian Maatsen and others may well be entering their final summer at Chelsea. One exit has already been confirmed, though, with Chelsea waving goodbye to Thiago Silva and saving some cash on his £110,000-per-week wages.

Fabrizio Romano says Broja is "planning" summer Chelsea exit

Now, Romano has an update on striker Armando Broja, who looks set to follow Silva out the door on a permanent basis.

Chelsea's latest valuation of the Albania international is recorded as £50 million, but they let him join Fulham on loan in January for more game time, where he hasn't exactly pulled up trees.

Taking to X, Romano claims Broja is planning to leave Chelsea for good this summer and many clubs across Europe are interested.

The 22-year-old's potential and past form, with an excellent spell at Southampton coming to mind, highlight his true quality - but it remains to be seen just how much suitors would be willing to fork out.