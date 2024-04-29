Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set to lose one of their most reliable performers this summer, it has emerged, with Manchester United showing interest in bringing him to Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

Wolves with mixed season on and off the pitch

It has been a strange year for Wolves. After Julen Lopetegui quit over spending disagreements, Gary O'Neil was appointed head coach of a side widely tipped for relegation from the Premier League.

Instead, they enjoyed a fine campaign and were looking on course for European football. However, financial fair play meant that they couldn't sign a striker in January and squad size issues have contributed to a downturn in form.

Wolves under Gary O'Neil (all competitions) Games 42 Wins 17 Goals per game 1.52 Goals conceded per game 1.52 Points per game 1.40

‘We couldn’t afford to go to where other clubs were able to go to without putting ourselves at risk. It’s the position the club’s in, the position they told me they were in when they spoke to me", O'Neil explained when discussing the January window.

"We could afford wages but some of the fees – obligations, loan fees, penalties for people not playing – were too much of a hurdle for us. We couldn’t get anything done."

Their hard-fought 2-1 win over Luton Town ended a run of six Premier League games without a win, which included defeats to West Ham, Arsenal, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

With three games left to play, they currently sit 11th and are seven points behind seventh-placed Newcastle United, meaning that European football will remain a dream for another season. Now, though, they could be set to lose one of their stars.

Manchester United circle around Kilman

That comes as the Times claim that Manchester United are keen to sign Maximilian Kilman this summer after shortlisting him among their defensive targets. The Red Devils are set to be bolstered financially by the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, and they have already set about planning for the summer.

A centre-back is one of their top priorities after the defensive crisis this season has seen Casemiro play at centre back in recent weeks. Both Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are out of contract this summer, while the futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are unclear.

They are keen to add English talent, which has led to their defensive targets being narrowed down to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi or Kilman, who has enjoyed another fine season at Molineux, playing every minute under Gary O'Neil and grabbing two goals in the process.

Wolves have already rejected previous interest in the 26-year-old from Napoli, but may find offers too good to turn down this time around.

Perhaps pertinently, United will be able to offer Kilman a massive raise on his current £50k per week deal at Molineux, with 22 of Manchester United's squad already earning more than the Englishman.

Any deal would likely be in excess of £50m, the report adds, with Wolves not planning to let their captain leave cheaply. However, should the money be presented, cashing in could well suit all parties and help Wolves battle their ongoing financial fair play issues.