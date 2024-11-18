When Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action this weekend against Manchester City, they could be without a number of their key players. Cristian Romero is a doubt for the match having picked up a knock on international duty with Argentina. He ws dragged off at half-time during his country's defeat to Paraguay earlier in the week.

Romero's defensive partner Micky van de Ven is also a doubt to face City. The Dutchman hasn't featured for club or country since picking up a hamstring injury during Spurs' Carabao Cup win over the Citizens last month.

Meanwhile, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the game through suspension, having been banned for seven games for using a racial slur about team-mate Son Heung-min during a TV appearance in his home country of Uruguay in June. Bentancur has also been fined £100,000 by the FA and ordered to take part in a mandatory face-to-face education programme.

Another player who will miss the match against City is Richarlison. The Brazilian striker injured his hamstring during Spurs' 4-1 win over Aston Villa. Speaking about Richarlison's injury after the match against Villa, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said: "We're still getting the final information but he'll be out for a little while."

According to injury expert Dr. Rajpal Brar, that "little while" could be as long as until the New Year.

“This sounds like a Grade 3 or 4 hamstring injury which would mean months away,” Dr. Brar, a doctor in physical therapy and a sports scientist, told Tottenham Hotspur News of Richarlison's injury.

“Unfortunately, he looks to be caught in a vicious injury cycle at the moment," he added. "His training return will be one of methodically ramping up his strength and conditioning along with sport-specific activities and then gradually getting him game minutes."

Spurs still struggling to replace Kane

Since joining Tottenham in a £50 million move from Everton in the summer of 2022, Richarlison has been plagued by injury, leaving him no chance of filling the Harry Kane shaped hole at the top of the team. In his debut season, he missed eight games through various knocks, while last term he was also sidelined on numerous occasions, including five of Spurs' last eight Premier League games of the campaign.

This year, he's already missed 10 games through injury, and it now looks as if he won't play against for Tottenham until at least next year.

Taking to Instagram after his most recent setback against Villa, Richarlison expressed his disappointment at yet again finding himself sidelined.

“It’s a difficult moment, again,” the Brazil international, who has scored 60 Premier league goals across spells with Watford, Everton, and Spurs said.

“I was very happy working hard and playing, but now I am injured again," he added. “It’s difficult to say what I’m feeling in this moment, just pray for me. I hope God will protect me”.