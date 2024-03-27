Arsenal are apparently planning a £51 million bid for an "elite" player, with a new report suggesting that may well be enough to get him.

Arsenal set sights on new defender

The Gunners are set to try and strengthen across many areas of the pitch this summer. As manager Mikel Arteta tries to guide his side to their first league title in 20 years, sporting director Edu's preparation for the summer transfer window is already well and truly underway.

“Well, I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” the Brazilian said to TNT Sports. “We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league this season Goals Bukayo Saka 13 Kai Havertz 8 Leandro Trossard 7 Declan Rice 6 Gabriel Martinelli 6

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving. Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for.

“If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

Edu's line about bringing in younger, more energetic players is an interesting one. It falls in line with certain reports, with Arsenal reportedly planning a swoop for Sporting Lisbon sensation Ousmane Diomande.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting defensive talents, and a report by Record revealed last week that Arsenal are planning to submit a £51 million offer for Diomande this summer.

£51 million Arsenal bid for Diomande could satisfy Sporting

Now, Record (via Sport Witness) have an update on the matter. Indeed, it is now believed that a potential £51 million bid from Arsenal to sign Diomande could be enough, as the outlet claims that amount may well tempt Sporting into a sale this summer - despite the value being below his actual release clause.

The towering centre-back and Ivory Coast international has been a regular at club level, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig calling him an "elite"-level talent.