West Ham have made an approach to sign one clinical striker, coming amid a pretty big £60 million drop in his price tag.

West Ham tipped to try again for forward signing after January failure

Some reports have suggested that technical director Tim Steidten saw over half a dozen deals for attackers fall through in January, but it is believed that a new forward remains on the agenda for West Ham this summer.

Michail Antonio's contract runs out next year, while an injury to Jarrod Bowen has highlighted David Moyes' need for more attacking outlets when his star men are unavailable, if the Scotsman remains beyond this summer.

They're yet to replace former striker Gianluca Scamacca, who returned to Italy with Atalanta last summer after just one full season at the London Stadium. The east Londoners are in need of a prolific front man, and have been for some time.

West Ham's top goalscorers in the league this season Goals Jarrod Bowen 15 Mohammed Kudus 7 James Ward-Prowse 6 Tomas Soucek 6 Lucas Paqueta 4

“I don't think David has had an out-and-out number nine, with Antonio used wide left and wide, right, while Bowen has cut inside from that wide right position,” said former West Ham boss Alan Curbishley earlier this season.

“They are yet to have an out-and-out centre forward that has come in and taken the mantle, so I think that’s their big priority, but that’s also where you spend the big money. They are stocked up very well in all the other positions, that just seems to be the main one which is lacking.”

In terms of who they could bring in, one standout name to be linked recently is Brentford star Ivan Toney. The England international, who scored 20 league goals last season, is being widely tipped to leave as his contract expires in 2025.

There have even been suggestions that West Ham are among the favourites to sign Toney this summer, with Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg sharing an update on their pursuit this week.

West Ham make Toney approach amid £60m price drop

According to Plettenberg, West Ham have made an approach for Toney, who could now cost as little as £30-£40 million after Thomas Frank previously claimed his value was £100 million.

"Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” said Frank to Brentford's official website.

"The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."