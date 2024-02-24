A £60 million defender is set to be chased down by Arsenal, and he's apparently ready to seriously consider a move this summer.

Arsenal planning for summer transfer window

Sporting director Edu should have sufficient funds to play with later this year after a very inactive January transfer window.

The Gunners didn't make any signings at all, coming after a lavish summer of spending last year, where they invested over £200 million into their star-studded squad.

Club record-signing Declan Rice has thrived in Arteta's midfield, while it is only a matter of time before loanee keeper David Raya is sealed on a permanent basis at Arsenal.

The decision not to bring in fresh faces mid-season not only saved money for the next summer transfer window, but has also allowed Mikel Arteta to not disrupt the harmony of his squad - as Arsenal win five out of their last five league games while scoring an impressive 21 goals in that time.

That being said, there are reportedly plans to make a big-money signing at Arsenal later this year, with links consistently surrounding the likes of Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto.

A new forward is certainly something to look out for going by recent reports, but it is also believed that the Gunners have their eyes on a marquee defensive addition in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

The Englishman, who's been a key player for Palace this season, is also now a fully fledged England international and appears in good stead to at least by considered for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.

Marc Guehi's best league games for Palace this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace 7.59 Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest 7.56 Man United 0-1 Crystal Palace 7.40 Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham 7.27 Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton 7.09

Palace are rumoured to be demanding a fee of around £60 million for Guehi if they're to sell this summer, with journalist Dean Jones sharing an update on his future in a column for GiveMeSport.

Guehi will "be chased down" by Arsenal

As per Jones, Guehi will "be chased down" by Arsenal, and the defender is ready to seriously consider moving later in the year.

"Guehi will be chased down by five of the division’s biggest clubs - Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea," wrote Jones.

"The player is seriously ready to consider a move, sources told GiveMeSport, but Palace will hold out for as much cash as possible as they do not want him to go and value him highly. Olise is a different case. He has a release clause - so far with unrevealed figures - but safe to say over £50million. Chelsea and Man United are both interested so far but even Juventus are having a dig into his situation at the moment."

The 23-year-old has showcased his proven ability in the top flight, and his young age suggests he'd also come to the Emirates with high re-sale value.