Everton announced on Friday morning that 777 Partners had signed an agreement with Farhad Moshiri to acquire his full stake in a deal worth a reported £550m. Naturally, that led many to question, who are 777 Partners?

Football FanCast brings you a fact file that delves into the details of Everton's potential new owners.

Who are 777 Partners?

Prior to the news surrounding the proposed takeover of Everton, many fans, particularly in this country, wouldn't have heard of 777 Partners.

Well, they are a private investment company based in Miami, USA and were founded in 2015. The business focuses on seven core industries: Insurance, Aviation, Sports, Media and entertainment, Fintech, Litigation Finance, Private Credit, and Sustainability.

In their own words: "777 Partners is an alternative investment platform that helps bold entrepreneurs transform visions into enduring value."

777 Partners owns a portfolio of football clubs around the world.

777 Partners have an evergrowing portfolio of football clubs. In 2018, they began their journey into the football ownership sphere and identified La Liga giants Sevilla as a potential opportunity. The investment firm acquired a minority share of the Spanish club, which rose to 15% in 2022.

The Athletic reported in 2021 that they had a view of taking full control, though, with the imminent takeover of Everton, it remains to be seen whether that ambition has altered.

Five years after their first venture into the industry, 777 Partners now own Genoa, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liège and Vasco De Gama.

Standard Liège fans held a protest against the owners in their last fixture against RWD Molenbeek earlier this month. The historic Belgian club currently sit within the bottom three, winless in their opening six fixtures.

The transaction of the Toffees is set to close between October the 1st and December the 31st 2023 and remains subject to approval from the Premier League, FA and the Financial Conduct Authority.

What is 777 Partners' net worth?

777 Partners have an estimated net worth of $12bn (£9.63bn). According to Growjo, their estimated annual revenue is currently $95.1M (£76.6m) per year.

The company's reported net worth would place them as fifth-richest owners in the Premier League should their takeover of Everton go through.

Who are the owners of 777 Partners?

777 Partners was co-founded in 2015 by Josh Wander and Steven Pasko. They both have the job title of, 'Managing Partner' and are expected to be the main faces of the proposed Everton takeover.

The business has 310 employees.

What is the 777 Partners controversy?

Co-founder Josh Wander is described as a colourful character by the Daily Mail, who ran a report earlier this month detailing the controversial past of the entrepreneur.

Using information from Josimar magazine, they noted that Wander had been arrested three times between 2003 and 2018, although only one of these resulted in a charge. He also has a history of court hearings into unpaid debts.

Wander made his fortune in the controversial industry of structured settlements, which usually "involve victims of personal injury being offered a lump sum in cash up front in return for their regular insurance payments".

777 Partners have amassed much of their wealth through pay-day loans and investments in budget airlines, though those endeavours have attracted a series of lawsuits in the United States involving allegations of fraud and racketeering. Many remain ongoing but Wander, himself, hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing.

Further, many of their clubs posted losses in recent accounts.

So with such news emerging, it has brought a great deal of negativity amongst Toffees fans at the proposed takeover.