Everton's pending new owners 777 Partners are on the verge of completing a signing for one of their other clubs in a move that could work wonders for the Toffees.

Everton takeover delayed

Everton's potential takeover by 777 remains incomplete, but there is hope that it will be ratified in the coming weeks and months as the Toffees look to turn a corner after a poor season to date.

It was reported by The Athletic that 'the Premier League are minded to approve 777’s takeover should certain conditions be met', but those are yet to have been met. However, The i Newspaper report that despite a prolonged wait, Everton are still borrowing money from their new potential owners in order to fund their new stadium, suggesting that there is confidence on all sides that a deal will be completed.

They will be hoping that the Merseyside outfit will still be in the Premier League by the time the takeover is approved, with consequences for breaching financial fair play regulations having already been felt once via a six point deduction and a second verdict expected soon which could see them lose yet more points.

The Premier League relegation battle Played Won Drawn Lost Goal difference Points Everton 28 8 7 13 -10 25* Luton Town 29 5 7 17 -18 22 Nottingham Forest 29 6 7 16 -16 21* Burnley 29 4 5 20 -34 17 Sheffield United 28 3 5 20 -50 14

Should that happen, Everton could find themselves into the relegation zone ahead of the final ten games of the season, but attentions have still turned to potential summer reinforcements.

777 club set to sign player Everton like

That comes with the latest news from a fellow 777-owned club potentially providing a massive boost for Sean Dyche's side. Specifically, at Genoa. The Serie A outfit are on the verge of completing the permanent signing of defender Koni De Winter, who has impressed on loan from Juventus.

Appearing 24 times so far this season, it has been reported by Italian media (via Sport Witness) that he has to play just two more games (in which he plays 45 minutes) for the obligatory 8m euro buy option to be activated, which appears a 'formality'.

His good form for Genoa was rewarded with a Belgian national team call-up over the most recent March international break, and his stock continues to rise. However, he may be leaving Genoa as soon as he permanently arrives, with the 21-year-old defender attracting attention from the Premier League.

Initially wanted by Wolves, who have been scouting him for some time, it has now been claimed that Everton have joined the race for his services ahead of the summer. He could prove a very savvy, low cost signing in the wake of Jarrad Branthwaite's potential departure this summer, and it's reported that some key figures within Everton are fond of the player.

Thought to earn just £12,000 per week, the young defender could well be a low cost option, while the 777 connection could well help smooth any deal between their two clubs. Valued at just 10m euros by Transfermarkt, he could be an excellent addition to Sean Dyche's side.