Leeds United kept up their unbelievable home record in the Championship this season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday, Elland Road's reputation as a fortress stronger than ever with Daniel Farke's Whites still unbeaten on their own patch.

The 3-2 victory was Leeds' seventh win at home from ten games played in familiar West Yorkshire, a record only bettered by Kieran McKenna's mightily impressive Ipswich Town.

Best Championship home records Points won at home 1. Ipswich Town - W9 D0 L1 27 2. Leeds United - W7 D3 L0 24 3. Leicester City - W7 D0 L2 21 4. West Brom - W6 D2 L2 20 Sourced by Soccerstats.com

Crysencio Summerville stepped up to the mark once more for Farke's promotion chasers in the game against Michael Carrick's challengers, uncharacteristically scoring with his head to make it 2-1 after only seven minutes of high-intensity action.

Crysencio Summerville's game in numbers vs Boro

Leeds' star Dutch winger was integral to how his side ventured forward throughout the game, minus just his early header finding the back of the opposing goal.

Summerville was a thorn in the side for the visitors all afternoon, relentless with his ascents forward that frequently unnerved and unsettled a Boro backline that just couldn't keep Leeds' dynamic number ten under wraps.

Amassing five key passes in the game as per Sofascore, on top of three successful dribble attempts bamboozling a shaky backline time after time, the breakthrough gem of this second-tier season to date for Leeds was excellent once again.

Summerville also rolled up his sleeves when his team needed him to be more switched on late into the back-and-forth contest, winning seven ground duels in the game whilst also launching himself into three tackles from the wing.

The Leeds supporters watching on would also have been enthralled by the display of Ethan Ampadu in defensive midfield, the former Chelsea man a calm orchestrator of attacking moves against Boro alongside winning his fair share of duels.

Ethan Ampadu's game in numbers vs Boro

Ampadu barely put a foot wrong all match against the visitors from Teesside.

The Welshman was accurate with 58 of his 60 passes at Elland Road, a 97% success rate, Ampadu clearly full of confidence for his new employers.

Given the nature of the match, the ex-Chelsea youth product could well have offered more protection in this high-octane setting but it finally looks as though he's found a fixed home in Leeds - settled in west Yorkshire after various loans away from the Blues saw him become a fringe figure at Stamford Bridge.

Now, he's one of the first names on the team sheet at Leeds under Farke's management. Managing two key passes in the contest, Ampadu just couldn't quite add another assist to his season tally with a defensive-splitting ball never quite catching Carrick's men napping.

Ampadu was also resilient in defence in the second 45 minutes, ensuring that a susceptible Leeds defence wasn't breached again - winning five of his eight duels on the day, with the lofty midfielder 100% successful when it came to the aerial battles.

Ever present under Farke this season - not missing a single minute of action in all competitions under his new German boss - Leeds' £7m signing will just keep plugging away in midfield for his side this campaign and hope that his contributions are worthy of helping the Whites return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.