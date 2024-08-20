Well, that wasn't really the start fans were hoping for.

After a summer of promising performances in preseason and a flurry of exciting signings, Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign underway last night with a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Leicester City.

Now, in the first half, Ange Postecoglou's side looked electric and like they could've scored three, but therein lies the biggest issue with their display: they didn't put away their chances.

The North Londoner's wastefulness was punished in the second half by none other than Mr Leicester, Jamie Vardy, who nodded one home in the 57th minute to level the score.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites, there were several disappointing performances on the night, including debutant Dominic Solanke.

Solanke's performance in numbers

So, while the result can't be solely blamed on Solanke, it's also hard to deny that in his 99 minutes of action, the £65m striker was extremely wasteful in front of goal.

There were several times when the former Bournemouth ace got onto the end of a brilliant piece of play only to snatch at the ball or fire it directly at Mads Hermansen in the Leicester goal.

The 26-year-old didn't impress Express journalist Amos Murphy, who awarded him just a 4/10 on the night, writing that he 'ought to have found the back of the net at least once' and will 'have to be less profligate in the future.'

Solanke's game in numbers Minutes 99' Shots on target 3 Expected Goals 0.36 Goals 0 Big Chances Missed 1 Lost Possession 8 Offsides 1 Passing Accuracy 15/19 (79%) All Stats via Sofascore

It may sound like a harsh assessment of the Englishman, but it's one backed up by his statistics. For example, in his 99 minutes on the pitch, he took three shots on target and produced an expected goals figure of 0.36, yet he failed to score a single goal, missed one 'big chance', lost the ball eight times, was offside once, and maintained a passing accuracy of just 79%.

It wasn't an abysmal showing, and fans shouldn't jump on him right away, but the fact he failed to take any of the chances that came his way was disappointing, although there was another starter who was just as bad.

Udogie's performances in numbers

Yes, unfortunately, one of the other disappointing stars from last night's clash was left-back Destiny Udogie.

Again, like the rest of his team, he wasn't dreadful, and at points in the first half, he looked on it, but as the game dragged on, and especially in the second 45, he began to struggle.

The Italian struggled to cope with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on the Foxes' right, and it was his cross that found Vardy's head for the equaliser.

Like Solanke, the former Udinese ace was given just a 4/10 by Murphy, who wrote that it was not his 'most convincing performance' and that he 'gave up too much space' for Fatawu.

His statistics from the game do not make for pretty reading either, as in his 99 minutes of action, he was dribbled past once, lost nine out of 14 duels, failed in both his crosses, lost the ball 13 times, committed four fouls and failed to complete a single dribble.

Udogie's game in numbers Minutes 99' Dribbled Past 1 Duels (Won) 14 (5) Crosses (Successful) 2 (0) Lost Possession 13 Fouls Committed 4 Dribbles Completed 0 All Stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, playing one of the promoted teams away from home in your season opener is always a potential banana skin, and while some issues need to be addressed, there is plenty of time for Postecoglou and Co to bounce back from this early setback.