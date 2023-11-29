Arsenal qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after romping to a 6-0 victory over French side RC Lens on Wednesday night.

It was a remarkable attacking display from Mikel Arteta's men who sealed top spot in the group, meaning they may well have the chance to rest players in the final game week.

Kai Havertz found the net for a consecutive game running, before strikes from Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Jorginho sealed a stunning victory at the Emirates Stadium.

However, who deserves the best and who deserves the lowest ratings from the game? Check out our thoughts below...

David Raya - 6

One of the quietest nights a goalkeeper will have. The Brentford loanee hasn’t had a lot to since signing in the summer but was cool and composed whenever he was required on Wednesday evening. A hallmark of his performance was claiming a number of crosses into the area.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 8

A fabulous performance from a player who seems to be growing in strength as an Arsenal player. Wherever you put Tomiyasu he seems to deliver and that was no different against Lens. The Japanese defender claimed two assists for his troubles, one a remarkable switch of the play to pick out Gabriel Martinelli in the left channel and the other a gorgeous dink crossed that Martin Odegaard finished off.

William Saliba - 7

Dealt with the dangerous Elye Wahi confidently. A very quiet night for Arsenal’s defence that was marshalled excellently by the French centre half.

Gabriel - 7

Like Saliba, the Brazilian had very little to do but he invited the press brilliantly for Arsenal’s midfielders, notably Declan Rice, the space to gather the ball centrally and drive forward.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

A 6/10 rating may seem a tad harsh for the Ukrainian but in truth, the left-back really didn’t have too much to offer from a defensive or offensive point of view due to how the game played out at the Emirates.

Declan Rice - 7

Another excellent display from the £100m summer signing in the middle of the park. Like the defence, Rice didn’t have a huge amount to do but showed a willingness to drive forward with his immense power when the space opened up.

Kai Havertz - 9

The German’s best performance in an Arsenal shirt yet. He has finally arrived in north London - about time. The summer arrival scored a late winner over Brentford on Saturday evening which seems to have given the attacking midfielder a new lease of life. He opened the scoring against Lens on Wednesday, played a vital part in Bukayo Saka’s goal and was then unfortunate not to claim an assist in the second half after delightfully pirouetting past his marker on the byline.

Martin Odegaard - 7

The Norwegian wasn’t at his best in midweek. In truth, he’s not hit the same level as last season for the vast majority of the campaign or date. That said, this was a timely return to form. A lovely volley just before the break put Arsenal 5-0 up.

Bukayo Saka - 8

Saka has become accustomed to being on the end of some rough play and that was no different on Wednesday. However, as he so typically does, the winger brushed that off to help himself to a goal and an assist for Gabriel Jesus’ goal. Another classy outing in red and white.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7

The Brazilian has found goals tougher to come by in 2023/24 but he was arguably back to his best in Europe this week. He took his goal beautifully well, daring inside from the left before curling the ball past Brice Samba to make it 4-0.

Gabriel Jesus - 9

There aren’t many better strikers in Europe’s premier competition than Jesus who was phenomenal on Wednesday evening. He made it 2-0 with a cracking finish, selling two defenders with a dummy before slide-footing the ball into the far corner clinically.

Ben White - 6

Came on at half time and made a few brilliant runs forward but ultimately didn’t have too much say on proceedings.

Jakub Kiwior - 6

Came on at left-back for the second half and looked comfortable out of position. Didn’t have a lot to do but it will please Arteta that he now has another option in that area of the pitch.

Reiss Nelson - 5

Introduced with just over 20 minutes remaining but barely had a kick. It might feel like a wasted opportunity for the Englishman to stake a claim but it’s always tough when a game is already wrapped up.

Jorginho - 6

Came on for Rice with 15 minutes remaining and scored a late penalty to make it 6-0. Other than that, the Italian didn’t have too many touches.

Eddie Nketiah - N/A

Came on too late to make any sort of impact, replacing Gabriel Jesus with eight minutes to go.