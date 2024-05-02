Ahead of a summer of change at Liverpool, the Reds will reportedly face an unexpected battle to keep hold of a key player without the lure of Jurgen Klopp, dealing expected new manager Arne Slot a frustrating blow.

Liverpool transfer news

It's the end of an era for Liverpool and Klopp after nine incredible years. The German won it all during his time in Merseyside to awaken a giant in slumber and take them back to the top of English and European football. But all good things must come to an end and so the batton is passed to Slot. Fresh from Feyenood, the manager will arrive tasked with replacing Anfield's latest legend.

Klopp's farewell hasn't been one without drama, however, with Mohamed Salah sparking rumours over his future in a touchline disagreement with the Reds boss in a 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

David Ornstein has since poured water on the flames of those exit rumours, but the fact that Salah's contract runs out in the summer of 2025 leaves plenty of unanswered questions. And he may not be the only departure after a recent transfer twist.

According to Sam McGuire of Anfield Watch, Joel Matip's departure may be followed by another central defender, as Joe Gomez is now contemplating his Liverpool future and is open to leaving the club. Whilst offers are yet to come his way, a return to London is reportedly preferred, although he won't force a move this summer.

This comes at the same time that Matip is preparing to leave as a free agent at the end of the season, already leaving the Reds in need of another centre-back. Given that Gomez has provided cover in that central role as well as at right-back, left-back and even central midfield this season, his exit would be a major blow to Slot's squad depth.

"Lifesaver" Gomez is an underrated key

Whilst it's easy to focus on the likes of Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold, players like Gomez can quickly prove to be the key when the Premier League title race begins to come thick and fast, as shown this season. The England international has stepped up to become an unexpected standout at Anfield in the current campaign, making Klopp's praise earlier this year no surprise.

“He is a lifesaver, to be honest, that he was here, that he could play. People forget how important Joey was in the best years we had. I don’t know how many games he played in the year when we became champions and how many games he played when we won the Champions League – a lot and rightly so because he’s a top-class player.”

Gomez can be just as important for Slot as he has been for Klopp, making his stay something that Liverpool should do everything to ensure this summer. At just 26 years old too, there's plenty more to come from the defender. Earning a reported £95k per-week, Gomez doesn't excert Liverpool's books, either.